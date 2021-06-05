Finally Another Spider-Man Book – Web of Spider-Man #1 [Preview]

Finally, Marvel has listened to the fans who have been crying out: there simply aren't enough monthly Spider-Man comics on the stands. On Wednesday, Marvel will launch, Web of Spider-Man #1, a new Spider-Man comic that's totally different than all the other ones. How so? This Spider-Man can speak with a British accent! No, wait, that's not it. The reason is that this one sees Spider-Man join a new team called the Worldwide Engineering Brigade. Check out a preview below.