Finally Another Spider-Man Book – Web of Spider-Man #1 [Preview]
Finally, Marvel has listened to the fans who have been crying out: there simply aren't enough monthly Spider-Man comics on the stands. On Wednesday, Marvel will launch, Web of Spider-Man #1, a new Spider-Man comic that's totally different than all the other ones. How so? This Spider-Man can speak with a British accent! No, wait, that's not it. The reason is that this one sees Spider-Man join a new team called the Worldwide Engineering Brigade. Check out a preview below.
WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
APR200946 – WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5) – $3.99
(W) Kevin Shinick (A) Rob DiSalvo (CA) Gurihiru
Peter Parker. Spider-Man. Scientist. Troublemaker? Thanks to none other than Tony Stark, a new scientific research station for the teenage heroes of the Marvel Universe has just been completed – and Spider-Man just got an invitation to join! Working alongside some of your favorite faces from the MU and a whole bunch of awesome new gadgets, and with Iron Man keeping an eye on the them, surely everything's going to go great for the heroes, right?
… Right? Face front, True Believers, and treat yourself to this first issue in an adventure of the WORLDWIDE ENGINEERING BRIGADE!
Rated T
In Shops: 6/9/2021
SRP: $3.99