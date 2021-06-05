Finally Another Spider-Man Book – Web of Spider-Man #1 [Preview]

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Finally, Marvel has listened to the fans who have been crying out: there simply aren't enough monthly Spider-Man comics on the stands. On Wednesday, Marvel will launch, Web of Spider-Man #1, a new Spider-Man comic that's totally different than all the other ones. How so? This Spider-Man can speak with a British accent! No, wait, that's not it. The reason is that this one sees Spider-Man join a new team called the Worldwide Engineering Brigade. Check out a preview below.

WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
APR200946
APR200946 – WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5) – $3.99
(W) Kevin Shinick (A) Rob DiSalvo (CA) Gurihiru
Peter Parker. Spider-Man. Scientist. Troublemaker? Thanks to none other than Tony Stark, a new scientific research station for the teenage heroes of the Marvel Universe has just been completed  –  and Spider-Man just got an invitation to join! Working alongside some of your favorite faces from the MU and a whole bunch of awesome new gadgets, and with Iron Man keeping an eye on the them, surely everything's going to go great for the heroes, right?
… Right? Face front, True Believers, and treat yourself to this first issue in an adventure of the WORLDWIDE ENGINEERING BRIGADE!

Rated T

In Shops: 6/9/2021
SRP: $3.99

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page.