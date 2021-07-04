First Appearance Of Harley Quinn To Set Record At Auction?

Okay, here we go. The first appearance of Harley Quinn in comic books – she had previously appeared in the Batman: The Animated Series cartoon, but in comic books it was Batman Adventures #12 from 1993 based on the cartoon and renamed Batgirl Adventures for this issue. She is even on the cover. And a CGC 9.8 slabbed edition is up for auction from Heritage Auctions as part of this weekend's selection. She's about to have her third live-action movie, and remains as popular as ever with an ongoing comic book series or two, another series of her adult animated cartoon, tonnes of merchandise and remaining one of the most popular cosplayed characters of all time.

Overstreet values the comic at $485 in 9.2. We haven't had a 9.8 sale for a while but recently two copies of a 9.6 slab sold for over $1700 on eBay. Could a new record be in the works? With five hours to go, it is already at $2800. How much higher could it go?

Harley Quinn (Dr. Harleen Frances Quinzel) was created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm as a new supervillain and a romantic interest for the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series and after the Batman Adventures comic series, she was later introduced to regular DC continuity. Initially, Harley Quinn was a frequent accomplice and lover of the Joker, who was her patient when she worked as an intern psychiatrist at Gotham City's Arkham Asylum. She has also teamed up with fellow villains Poison Ivy and Catwoman, the trio being known as the Gotham City Sirens. Since the relaunch of the DC comics line with The New 52, Harley Quinn has often been depicted as an antihero and a recurring core member of the Suicide Squad who has left her abusive relationship with the Joker behind, as well as being part of a couple with Poison Ivy.

Originally voiced by Arleen Sorkin in the DC animated universe, she has since appeared in various other DC projects voiced by actresses such as Tara Strong, Hynden Walch, Laura Bailey, Jenny Slate, Melissa Rauch, Laura Post, and Kaley Cuoco; the latter provided the character's voice in the 2019 animated series, Harley Quinn. Mia Sara portrayed the character in the 2002 television series Birds of Prey. Harley Quinn made her live-action cinematic debut in the DC Extended Universe film Suicide Squad, where she was portrayed by Margot Robbie. Robbie reprised her role in Birds of Prey and the upcoming definitively titles The Suicide Squad… but this is where it all began.