First Appearance Of The X-Men's Rogue To Set Records At Auction

We are still expecting an impending announcement of X-Men and the rest of Marvel's merry-marching mutants coming to the MCU (any day now, probably, just after Fantastic Four properly). We have just seen Rogue joining the new X-Men #1 team in the comics. While also in the comics, the nature of Madelyne Pryor's existence has become key with the upcoming Inferno series written by Jonathan Hickman from Marvel Comics (initiated by Rogue's foster-mother Mystique). Throw in the confusion over Krakoan clone law that is leading up to it; now may be the time for collectors to look again at Avengers Annual #10.

The Avengers Annual #10 by Chris Claremont and Michael Golden gave us Rogue first appearance as a villain, a member of the Brotherhood Of Evil Mutants, working under Destiny and Mystique, as well as Madelyne Pryor, who appeared as a young girl, a story that was merged later into the X-Men storyline as the subject of Mister Sinister, wife of Cyclops, mother of Cable, lover of Havok and the Goblin Queen with demons N'astirh and S'ym in her thrall. And up for auction as part of Heritage Auctions' Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction 122129 with an Avengers Annual #10 9.8 CGC slabbed edition going under the hammer tomorrow. And a possibility that the issue in question may be set to break records. A copy sold on eBay in recent months for $2425 at the same grade, could this copy challenge it? Now might be the time. Shall we pop back later tomorrow and take a look?

The Avengers Annual #10 (Marvel, 1981) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearances of Rogue and Madelyne Pryor. X-Men, Spider-Woman, Carol Danvers, and Brotherhood of Evil Mutants appearances. Al Milgrom cover. Michael Golden art. Featuring Vision, Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, Scarlet Witch, Wonder Man, Hawkeye, and Beast. Overstreet 2020 NM- 9.2 value = $85. CGC census 7/21: 683 in 9.8, 1 higher.