First DC Infinite Frontier #0 Preview

Infinite Frontier #0 is out the first week of March (and probably leaked at the end of February) setting up all that is to come for the DC Comics semi-relaunch that month. And we are starting to get a little idea of how it might look.

Todd Nauck writes "I am drawing the STARGIRL story for DC's INFINITE FRONTIER #0 coming this March 2, 2021! Stargirl is one of my fave DC characters. Excited to bring her story to the DCU! Here is a recent character study I did. Written by Stargirl creator Geoff Johns, with colors by HiFi Color."

While this is the look of the Green Lantern story in Infinite Frontier #0 with John Stewart, Jo Mullein and Keli Quintela setting up the April relaunch of the series with Geoff Thorne and Dexter Soy. No one ask what happened to the originally-promised Tom Raney, we are clearly not meant to know.

And we have a look at how that Infinite Frontier #0 cover by Dan Jurgens and Mikel Janin breaks down…

INFINITE FRONTIER #0

written by SCOTT SNYDER, GEOFF JOHNS, JAMES TYNION IV, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, GEOFFREY THORNE, PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, JOËLLE JONES, and TIM SHERIDAN

art by JOHN TIMMS, HOWARD PORTER, JOËLLE JONES, JORGE JIMENEZ, ALITHA MARTINZEZ, DAVID MARQUEZ, STEPHEN BYRNE, JAMAL IGLE, DEXTER SOY, RAFA SANDOVAL, ALEX MALEEV, JOHN ROMITA JR., and others

wraparound cover by DAN JURGENS and MIKEL JANÍN

card stock variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 3/2/21

$5.99 US | 64 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $6.99 US

The next phase of the DC Universe begins here! Dark Knights: Death Metal presented the darkest threats of the Multiverse. DC Future State revealed what may lie ahead. Now it's time to look into the Infinite Frontier of the current-day DC Universe.

In Gotham City, The Joker jolts citizens awake with an attack even the Dark Knight never expected. In Brazil, a young woman discovers her destiny and her connection to the Amazons. In Belle Reve, Amanda Waller plots an invasion of Arkham Asylum. In the far reaches of space, Mongul dreams of galactic domination, while the Green Lantern Corps hosts a summit of its greatest enemies. At the Hall of Justice, the League joins forces with Black Adam. Beyond the mortal world, Wonder Woman settles into a new role in the godsphere. And somewhere in the DC Universe—it's the return of Stargirl, in an all-new tale written by Geoff Johns!

This oversized, all-star issue kicks off the next great era of storytelling and excitement as top writers and artists reveal what's next for the World's Greatest Heroes and opens the door to some of the greatest stories of 2021.