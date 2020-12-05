Geoffrey Thorne and Tom Raney Launch New Green Lantern #1 In March

The DC Comics solicitations for Future State: Green Lantern #1 and 2 state "Assigned to map and contact new lifeforms past the 3,600 known sectors of space protected by the Green Lantern Corps, John Stewart and an elite team of Lanterns are trapped behind enemy lines and fighting for their lives when the Central Power Battery goes dark and leaves the entire corps defenseless" and then "Outnumbered but never outwitted or outfought, John Stewart leads the last of the Green Lanterns against insurmountable odds. Facing a bloodthirsty Khund cult dedicated to the "God in Red," the onetime Green Lantern shows that even without a ring or the Corps to back him up, he's still a force to be reckoned with!"

Well, while I slept last night, there were CCXP announcements from DC Comics regarding their March titles. The DC Omniverse. DC 2021. Whatever you wish to call it. And Geoffrey Thorne and Tom Raney, the writer and artist of the Future State: Green Lantern story starring John Stewart, The Last Lanterns, will be on a new Green Lantern #1 in March 2021 as well. This will run alongside the final issues of the Green Lantern Season Two series by Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp.

Geoff Thorne is best known as an actor-turned writer, including the likes of Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Leverage and The Librarians, which he produced. He also wrote for animated series Ben 10, Ultimate Spider-Man and Avengers series. He went on to create the Avengers: Black Panther's Quest series, and write comic books Knight Rider, Solo and create Mosaic for Marvel Comics. Back in February, Bleeding Cool tagged him as a name about to get big 5G-related work at DC Comics, and that seems to have paid off.

Tom Raney is a long-standing artist on comics such as Annihilation Conquest, Alpha Flight, Ultimate X-Men and Uncanny X-Men for Marvel Comics, DV8 and Stormwatch for Wildstorm, and Outsiders for DC Comics.

It does seem to be the pattern that creators who worked on the Future State versions of comics are getting to relaunch them in the present day in March. Which also ties into the idea that 5G was originally meant to be an ongoing thing rather than the two-month editorial fill-in it became, as the creators are largely (so far) staying on the books, as with Swamp Thing #1, The Suicide Squad #1 and Teen Titans Academy #1.

And here is a look as to where it may all be heading towards.