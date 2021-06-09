First Harley Keener Sets W.E.B. Of Spider-Man On Fire On eBay

There were lines this morning outside some stores as people queued to pi k up copies of the much-delayed W.E.B. Of Spider-Man #1 which ties in with the new Disneyland attraction and also features the first comic book appearance of Harley Keener, the kid from Iron Man 3 who turned up at Tony Stark's funeral in Avengers: Endgame. Oddly, his entire subplot was removed from the Iron Man 3 comics adaptation in Road To Civil War, so yeah, the first appearance it is. Alongside Moon Girl, Squirrel Girl, Peter Parker, and Onome.

Copies of the standard cover have already sold this morning for up to $30, with a Mark Bagley 1:25 tiered variant selling for $80. Marvel was originally planning to launch W.E.B. Of Spider-Man, a new Spider-Man comic based on the Avengers Campus ride at Disney World, last year. Then the pandemic closed down comic book publishers, printers, distributors – and theme parks. And the comic book by Kevin Shinick and Roberto Di Salvo was put on hold. It had then been repeatedly rescheduled for publication. Initially, that was to be for January 2021, coming off Bleeding Cool's Marvel MIA Missing In Action list. But Marvel Comics then told retailers it has been taken off the schedules. And then back on again for May. Then it slipped further, back to June, with the second issue out in three weeks.

Unusually, it also shipped without a Marvel logo on the cover (even though it is present on the digital version. Makes for an unusual-looking Spider-Man comic, even the IDW Spider-Man comics have those.