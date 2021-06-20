First Look at Jackson Hyde as Aquaman: The Becoming, from DC Comics

Aquaman: The Becoming is the new series published by DC Comics in September that will see Jackson Hyde, known as Aqualad, become the new Aquaman of the DC Universe. Written by Brandon Thomas and drawn by Diego Olortegui and Wade Von Grawbadger, and coloured by Adriano Lucas, Bleeding Cool has a first look at Diego Olortegui's pencils and designs from the comic book in question. The series is intended to follow on from the DC Pride anthology out this week, which saw Jackson Hyde in a prominent role, including launching the first appearance of the JLQ. But this also follows a DC imperative that started with Dan DiDio, seeing major DC Comics characters succeeded in the role by others, such as Jace Fox The Next Batman, Jonathan Kent Superman Of Metropolis, Yara Flor, Wonder Girl and others, initially part of the 5G plan, now part of DC's Infinite Frontier

AQUAMAN: THE BECOMING #1

Story by BRANDON THOMAS

Pencils by DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Inks by WADE VON GRAWBADGER

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

Variant cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

Variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

Jackson Hyde finally has it all. Mentors who support him, a community that loves him, an honest relationship with his mother, a cute new guy in Amnesty Bay who's caught his eye, and access to Aquaman's private training facility in Atlantis. Well, he had it all — until that training facility and half of the Atlantean palace got blown to kingdom come with Jackson in them. Now Jackson stands accused of wrecking the life he worked so hard to build. Aqualad's going to need all of his skills, wit, and cunning just to prove his own innocence, let alone graduate from sidekick to Aquaman! 32 pages, $3.99, (card stock variant, $4.99), available on Sept. 21.