Jackson Hyde To Be The New Aquaman, And More From 5G

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed one of a couple of new Aquaman projects that Bleeding Cool mentioned the other week. We stated that "there's gossip that Chuck Brown or Brandon Thomas are on Black Manta or an Aqualad mini-series" and now, September will see the launch of a six-issue mini-series Aquaman: The Becoming, a new comic book series by Brandon Thomas and Diego Olortegui, with covers by David Talaski, and starring Jackson Hyde, previously known as Aqualad.

The series is intended to follow on from the DC Pride anthology out this week, which saw Jackson Hyde in a prominent role, including launching the first appearance of the JLQ. But this also follows a DC imperative that started with Dan DiDio, seeing major DC Comics characters succeeded in the role by others, such as Jace Fox The Next Batman, Jonathan Kent Superman Of Metropolis, Yara Flor, Wonder Girl and others, initially part of the 5G plan, now part of DC's Infinite Frontier.

Kaldur'ahm is one of two fictional superheroes codenamed Aqualad and Aquaman in stories published by DC Comics. The character was created by Brandon Vietti, Greg Weisman, and Phil Bourassa for the television series Young Justice, and voiced by Khary Payton. He was fostered by a henchman of the supervillain Black Manta, the character's biological father, who was sent to infiltrate Atlantis, but defected to the Atlanteans. A separate Aqualad inspired by Kaldur'ahm was subsequently adapted by Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis, debuting under the name Jackson Hyde in Brightest Day in 2010. In the Young Justice animated series, Aqualad was first seen as the protege of Aquaman and was elected by the team to be their leader after their first mission together. The comic book version, Jackson Hyde was deleted for the New 52 but returned in DC Rebirth looking more like his Young Justice counterpart.