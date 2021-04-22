First Look at Joëlle Jones and Jordie Bellaire's Wonder Girl

DC Comics has released more details, some covers, and some interior art for the new Wonder Girl series launching next month by Joëlle Jones and Jordie Bellaire. Wonder Girl #1, which will hit stores on May 18th, features lettering by Clayton Cowles and a variant cover by Bilquis Evely & Mat Lopes, a 1:25 variant cover by J. Scott Campbell & Sabine Rich, and a TEAM variant by Rafael Grampá.

Here's how DC's press release describes the series:

Raised in the far-off land of Boise, Idaho, Yara has always felt something has been missing from her life—and now she is headed to Brazil to find it. Little does she know her arrival will set off a series of events that will change the world of Wonder Woman forever. Her return has been prophesied, and with that prophesy comes the undivided attention of benevolent gods from pantheons beyond. Danger lurks around every corner—but is this young hero ready for her journey? Find out in a debut issue you absolutely cannot miss—including the moments where Hera chooses Yara as her new champion and Yara receives her first golden, magical, gift from the gods!

DC also released info about issues 2 and 3 in the press release.

Wonder Girl #2 arrives on June 15 with a main cover by Jones & Bellaire with a card stock variant cover by Will Murai. After receiving a sacred gift from the gods of Brazil, our hero seems destined for great things. Little does she know, another pantheon has been watching her as well. Hera, queen of the Greek gods, has chosen Yara to become her latest champion. But what need does the goddess have for a warrior of her own? Find out in this stirring second issue! Wonder Girl #3 arrives on July 20 with a main cover by Jones and Bellaire with a card stock variant cover by Matteo Scalera. Let the training commence! Now crowned Hera's champion, Yara needs to start acting like one. Enter Eros, the goddess's favorite grandson and god of love. Can Yara resist his charms long enough to master her unpredictable new powers? All the gods are watching…are you?

Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston reported this series would happen all the way back in November, though DC didn't confirm the news until February. Now, with the launch date near and DC releasing interior art and covers for the series, Johnston must feel like the proud parent of a baby rumour all grown up. We asked Johnston for comment, and he told us, wiping a single tear from his eye: "Pip pip." Johnston then immediately got on the phone with his sources to ask the question: "want to have another one?" We'll have to wait and see if Johnston has anything to announce on that front in the near future.