First Look At Pages From King Spawn #1

Todd McFarlane says that King Spawn #1 out in September will be his "first new monthly series dedicated to the original Spawn character since 1992." Is that true? What about Curse Of Spawn from 1996? Or Hellspawn from 2000? Anyway… we get a first look inside its pages here, drawn by Javi Fernandez and coloured by FCO, before it is published on the 18th of August.

With a cover by Sean Gordon Murphy and "work in progress" pencils cover by Greg Capullo.

Here's the PR:

Todd McFarlane unleashes the KING SPAWN #1 comic title, which will continue the dramatic events from the recent blockbuster SPAWN'S UNIVERSE #1 comic book. It will be McFarlane's first new monthly series dedicated to the original Spawn character since 1992. Joining an elite group of famed heroes like Spider-Man, Batman, and Superman with more than one monthly title devoted to the same character. KING SPAWN is expected to have even bigger sales than the record-setting SPAWN'S UNIVERSE #1. "My goal is to give fans twice as much SPAWN titles to read than they had before… and at the lowest price possible! And by the end of the year, there will be a Spawn-related book available for fans every week of the month," said Todd McFarlane, SPAWN Creator. "We will be introducing new heroes and villains along with classic characters as we expand the SPAWN Universe into the future. " To that point, one of the all-time classic fan-favorite villains from the original series makes his long-awaited return in the initial storyline of this new title. An all-star creative team will help launch this series, including writers Sean Lewis, Todd McFarlane, and artists Javier Fernandez, Brett Booth, Philip Tan, Stephen Segovia, Todd McFarlane, and Marcio Takara. Along with famed cover artists Greg Capullo, Sean Gordon Murphy, Puppeteer Lee, David Finch, McFarlane, Booth, and a few more still to be announced. The release of KING SPAWN #1 is nearly three decades in the making and marks the first time a #1 SPAWN issue has been available, in monthly form, in over twenty-eight years. Issue #1 is a massive 56 pages thick with stunning art and action-packed storytelling.