First Look Disney+ Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Rodrick Rules & Diper Överlöde

This autumn, Disney+ will release the all-new Diary of a Wimpy Kid animated movie, Rodrick Rules, based on the series by Jeff Kinney and the series continues with a rock-n-roll storyline in book #17: Diper Överlöde, released on the 25th of October follows middle-schooler Greg Heffley as he charts the rise of his older brother Rodrick's band, Löded Diper.

Jeff Kinney has also created a special Disney+ movie cover for a new edition of the Rodrick Rules book, with a first look for Bleeding Cool at the animated characters from the new Disney+ movie. based on the second book in the series. Amulet will publish the movie tie-in edition of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules featuring exclusive full-colour, 3D animation art on the book cover, in hardcover on the 24th of November.

Jeff Kinney is also going on tour with The Diper Överlöde Show and will host twelve events in musical-relatd cities like Cleveland, Nashville, and Austin between the 25th of October and the 1st of November. Each event is intended will feel like a concert experience with live performances and one lucky band will join Jeff on tour, Bands are already submitting their audition videos on social media using the hashtag #wearelodeddiper.

• Monday, October 24: Loganberry Books in Cleveland, OH

• Tuesday, October 25: Cover to Cover in Columbus, OH

• Wednesday, October 26: Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Cincinnati, OH

• Thursday, October 27: Carmichael's Bookstore in Louisville, KY

• Friday, October 28: Parnassus Books in Nashville, TN

• Saturday, October 29: novel. in Memphis, TN

• Sunday, October 30: Lemuria Books in Jackson, MS

• Monday, October 31: Octavia Books in New Orleans, LA

• Tuesday, November 1: Beausoleil Books in Lafayette, LA

• Wednesday, November 2: Blue Willow in Houston, TX

• Thursday, November 3: BookPeople in Austin, TX

• Friday, November 4: Barnes & Noble in Dallas, TX

And here's another exclusive, a look ahead at Diper Överlöde itself.