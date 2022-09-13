First Look Disney+ Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Rodrick Rules & Diper Överlöde

This autumn, Disney+ will release the all-new Diary of a Wimpy Kid animated movie, Rodrick Rules, based on the series by Jeff Kinney and the series continues with a rock-n-roll storyline in book #17: Diper Överlödereleased on the 25th of October follows middle-schooler Greg Heffley as he charts the rise of his older brother Rodrick's band, Löded Diper.

Jeff Kinney has also created a special Disney+ movie cover for a new edition of the Rodrick Rules book, with a first look for Bleeding Cool at the animated characters from the new Disney+ movie. based on the second book in the series. Amulet will publish the movie tie-in edition of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules featuring exclusive full-colour, 3D animation art on the book cover, in hardcover on the 24th of November.

First Look Disney+ Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Rodrick Rules & Diper Överlöde

Jeff Kinney is also going on tour with The Diper Överlöde Show and will host twelve events in musical-relatd cities like Cleveland, Nashville, and Austin between the 25th of October and the 1st of November. Each event is intended will feel like a concert experience with live performances and one lucky band will join Jeff on tour, Bands are already submitting their audition videos on social media using the hashtag #wearelodeddiper.

• Monday, October 24: Loganberry Books in Cleveland, OH
• Tuesday, October 25: Cover to Cover in Columbus, OH
• Wednesday, October 26: Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Cincinnati, OH
• Thursday, October 27: Carmichael's Bookstore in Louisville, KY
• Friday, October 28: Parnassus Books in Nashville, TN
• Saturday, October 29: novel. in Memphis, TN
• Sunday, October 30: Lemuria Books in Jackson, MS
• Monday, October 31: Octavia Books in New Orleans, LA
• Tuesday, November 1: Beausoleil Books in Lafayette, LA
• Wednesday, November 2: Blue Willow in Houston, TX
• Thursday, November 3: BookPeople in Austin, TX
• Friday, November 4: Barnes & Noble in Dallas, TX

And here's another exclusive, a look ahead at Diper Överlöde itself.Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Diary Of A Wimpy Kid

 

 

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Diary Of A Wimpy Kid

