First Look Inside DC Next Level Lobo: by Skottie Young & Jorge Corona

Article Summary First look inside DC Next Level's Lobo #1, written by Skottie Young and drawn by Jorge Corona

Lobo returns with a fresh ongoing series launching March 18, 2026 as part of DC Next Level

Creative team promises a bombastic, over-the-top ride for DC's fan-favorite Main Man

Lobo #2 will see the Main Man entangled in cosmic show business and DC Universe mayhem

We've all got a proper look at Lobo as played by Jason Momoa in the upcoming Supergirl movie. But now we've got our first proper look inside the pages of the new series launching in March. At the DC Comics panel at New York Comic Con, they announced a bunch of new superhero comic books launching in March 2026 as part of the DC Next Level promotional programme. And that included a new Lobo series by Skottie Young and Jorge Corona, described by Scott Snyder as "over the top bombast by someone who loves the character." On his Substack, Skottie Young said, "Well, the news is officially out there. I'm launching a new LOBO ongoing series this spring with DC Comics!! I'll be writing it with my long-time partner, Jorge Corona, on art, and bringing the rest of the team along with us as well. The genius Jean-Francois Beaulieu will be coloring with the master Nate Piekos on lettering. There's not much more I can tell you at this point other than we are all very excited to share our take on The Main Man! In my 25 years working in this business, this is the first time I'll be making a comic at DC! It's no secret among my peers that Lobo is my favorite DC character so this is a perfect FIRST for me! I'm so happy to have Jorge and our crew along with me. Together we've made 1000's of comic pages together so we'll be hitting the ground running like a MOTHER FRAGGER! I thought maybe I'd try some METHOD WRITING on this project. You know, not just writing the character Lobo, but actually becoming him, while writing him. Some real immersive stuff!" Though saying that the launch date has slipped a couple of weeks from the 4th of March, but here's a proper first look inside the pages for the launch on the 18th…

LOBO #1

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Jorge Corona

SKOTTIE YOUNG AND JORGE CORONA TAKE THE MAIN MAN TO THE NEXT LEVEL! VRRRRROOOOOOMMMMMMMM! The Main Man's back, baby! And his ride is a motorcycle that moves at the speed of sound, but only if that sound is a rippin' guitar solo, and you better hop on before he leaves you in the dust with all the bastiches he's fragged for money or convenience! The Eisner-nominated creative team that brought you a fantastic parable of adolescence in the Midwest, the story of an artist who embraces darkness a little too closely, and the tale of a gunslinger with too much grit to stay buried brings you a classic yarn spun in the star-kissed threads of the cosmic DC Universe. It's a guts-soaked path from DC K.O. to the end of the universe, where Lobo is going to scratch his name and number in the Source Wall with a cool knife. Don't miss the mayhem, special guests, or tasty, tasty continuity! Don't you do it! Retail: $3.99 3/18/2026

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Jorge Corona

SKOTTIE YOUNG AND JORGE CORONA'S LOBO DIPS HIS TOE IN THE FILTHIEST BUSINESS THERE IS: SHOW BUSINESS! Space, Spacetober 2X, 2026/SpacePRwire–In a move many are calling prescient and a VC thirst trap, a content industry leader has acquired a series of bounty hunting businesses and exclusive rights to their contractors' likenesses, voices, and victims while retaining full indemnity for any crimes committed thereby. Lobo will be the jewel in the company's crown, with the world-famous multi-hyphenate Main Man set to star in an infinity-season reality series documenting his exploits. Fans can look forward to Lobo's interactions with Detective Comics' rich portfolio of characters and franchises, such as Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. $3.99 4/15/2026

