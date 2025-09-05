Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: amazing x-men, binary, Laura Kinney Sabretooth, Longshots, X-Men Age Of Revelation

First Looks Inside X-Men: Age Of Revelation Titles From Marvel Comics

First look inside X-Men Age Of Revelation- Amazing X-Men, Binary, Laura Kinney: Sabretooth, Longshots, World of Revelation, Book of Revelation

Get your first look inside the new X-Men: Age Of Revelation launch titles, Amazing X-Men #1, Binary #1, Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #1, Longshots #1, World of Revelation #1, and X-Men: Book of Revelation #1. A future where Doug Ramsey inherited the mantle of Apocalypse and made the world a better place for mutants… some mutants… those that survived…

AMAZING X-MEN #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

On Sale 10/8

In AMAZING X-MEN #1, Cyclops and his ragtag team of X-Men, consisting of Glob, Beast, and more, venture into the haunted ruins of Graymalkin. As old allies turn into new foes, this band of merry mutants will face off against the man once known as Wolverine!

BINARY #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by GIADA BELVISO

Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

On Sale 10/8

Carol Danvers is reborn, a cosmic force channelling the powers of the Phoenix in BINARY #1. Witness her transformation into Binary as she rises from the ashes of the old world to protect the new one from a foe draped in shadows.

LAURA KINNEY: SABRETOOTH #1

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by VALENTINA PINTI

Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

On Sale 10/8

In the Revelation Territories, Laura Kinney takes her enemy's old name and fights alongside Revelation as Sabretooth. The preview for LAURA KINNEY: SABRETOOTH #1 pits sister against sister as Laura faces off with Gabby and reckons with the heroic legacy she's abandoned.

LONGSHOTS #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN & JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by ALAN ROBINSON

Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER

On Sale 10/8

It's survival of the fittest in the Mojoverse! In LONGSHOTS #1, Mojo seeks players for his new game and assembles an eclectic cast: Wonder Man, Hellcat, Bishop, Rhino and Kraven. Only one of them will survive. The others must die. Or so Mojo says.

WORLD OF REVELATION #1

Written by RYAN NORTH, AL EWING & STEVE FOXE

Art by ADAM SZALOWSKI, JESUS MERINO & AGUSTIN ALESSIO

Cover by PHIL NOTO

On Sale 10/8

And what of our other heroes? How will they fare in the Age of Revelation? WORLD OF REVELATION #1 meets Franklin Richards, Wiccan, and Hulkling ten years from the present, revealing the fates of the Fantastic Four and Young Avengers in this not-so-distant future. Plus, Al Ewing returns to Arakko with Agustin Alessio to tell Apocalypse's story at this crucial juncture in mutant history.

X-MEN: BOOK OF REVELATION #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by NETHO DIAZ

On Sale 10/22

X-MEN: BOOK OF REVELATION #1 takes readers into the heart and capital of the Revelation Territories: Philadelphia! The preview for the upcoming issue sees the Heir of Apocalypse come face-to-face with the Horseman of Apocalypse, Death.

