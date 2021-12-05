First Spider-Man 2099 in Amazing Spider-Man #365, Up for Auction

In 1992, Marvel launched the Marvel 2099 line featuring familiar Marvel characters reimagined for a dystopian future Marvel Universe in which America was controlled by oligarchs and their corrupt corporations. Spider-Man 2099 was the most successful title of the line, featuring the character Miguel O'Hara, an Irish-Mexican geneticist who attempted to duplicate the original Spider-Man's abilities and in the process accidentally caused half of his own DNA to be overwritten with a spider's genetic code. The character had a post-credits cameo in Sony's 2018 Oscar-winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a film which BC EiC Kaitlyn Booth calls "the best Spider-Man movie [don't @ me]", and just last night Sony confirmed that we'll be seeing him in action on the big screen again soon with the release of a first-look trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). The character made its debut in 1992's Amazing Spider-Man #365, and there's an Amazing Spider-Man #365 (Marvel, 1992) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages up for auction in this week's 2021 December 5-6 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122149 at Heritage Auctions.

The Spider-Man 2090 / Miguel O'Hara was created by Peter David and Rick Leonardi, and ahead of the launch of the Spider-Man 2099 title, material from that issue were debuted in Amazing Spider-Man #365, an expanded issue that commemorated the 30th anniversary of Spider-Man's first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15. Spider-Man 2099 #1 was then released three months later.

The Amazing Spider-Man #365 (Marvel, 1992) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearance of Spider-Man 2099. Venom/Carnage gatefold poster by Mark Bagley. Hologram cover. Bagley, John Romita Jr., and Rick Leonardi art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $28. CGC census 12/21: 1316 in 9.8, none higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 3829570006 and purchase grader's notes if available.