First Squirrel Girl Appearance CGC 9.6 At Auction Today

Squirrel Girl is going to be a thing. Co-created by Steve Ditko and Will Murray in 1992, a bit of a joke character, but one who has gained a lot of traction in recent years.

Bleeding Cool identified one Doreen Greeley, manager and long-time employee for almost thirty years at a New England Comics store as the basis for the character Squirrel Girl, who is about to get a TV series and whose secret identity is Doreen Green. Doreen is an old friend of Will Murray, who is still a customer at the store. He once said "I based Squirrel Girl ironically enough on a friend who read comics and was into "critters"—wild animals of all types. Coincidentally, she was a big Ditko fan. I think I got the idea because I had a bunch of squirrels running around my roof and sometimes coming in through my open bedroom window and inspiration struck."

In the comic books, both Dan Slott and Brian Bendis gave the character a higher profile, first in the Great Lakes Avengers, then as a babysitter for Luke Cage and Jessica Jones, and an ex-love interest for Wolverine, before she gained her own series and became a best-seller at Scholastic book fairs. Milana Vayntrub was to star as Squirrel Girl in the live action Marvel's New Warriors TV show, however this series was cancelled during production. But people are expecting, with Disney +, it is only a matter of time…

And her first appearance is up for auction today from Heritage Auctions, which currently has a CGC 9.6 slabbed copy up for sale, right now at $109. Might this go higher when a solo TV show is eventually announced?

Marvel Super-Heroes V2#8 (Marvel, 1992) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. First appearance of Squirrel Girl. X-Men, Iron Man, and Namor stories. Erik Larsen cover. Steve Ditko story and art. Jim Starlin art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $85. CGC census 2/22: 301 in 9.6, 380 higher.