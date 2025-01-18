Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: flash

Flash #17 Preview: Warlord Crashes Flash Family Fun

In Flash #17, the West family's vacation takes an unexpected turn when they encounter the legendary Warlord in Skartaris. Check out the preview here at Bleeding Cool!

Article Summary Flash #17 releases January 22nd, featuring the Flash Family's vacation and a legendary Warlord encounter.

The Flash struggles with power dynamics in Skartaris, with battles both above and below ground.

Preview includes cover art by Mike Del Mundo, showcasing the thrilling Skartaris adventure.

THE FLASH FAMILY MEETS THE WARLORD! As The Flash races to contain damage to Skartaris, forces both below and above ground make their move to grasp power. The Flash Family vacation leads the West clan to meet the one and only Warlord!

FLASH #17

DC Comics

1124DC124

1124DC125 – Flash #17 Dike Ruan Cover – $4.99

1124DC126 – Flash #17 Baldemar Rivas Cover – $4.99

(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Mike Del Mundo

In Shops: 1/22/2025

SRP: $3.99

