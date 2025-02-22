Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: flash

Flash #18 Preview: Rogues Get Royal in Skartaris

The Flash Family races into action in Skartaris while a Rogue makes their power play for the throne in Flash #18, hitting stores from DC on Wednesday.

Article Summary Flash #18 hits stores on 2/26/2025 with a thrilling throne struggle in Skartaris.

The entire Flash Family is involved as tensions rise to a fever pitch.

Get covers by Mike Del Mundo and Saowee, priced at $4.99.

THE FLASH FAMILY IN ACTION! As tensions in Skartaris reach a fever pitch, the entire Flash Family gets involved, and a Rogue makes a play for the throne!

FLASH #18

DC Comics

1224DC071

1224DC072 – Flash #18 Saowee Cover – $4.99

1224DC073 – Flash #18 Stephen Segovia Cover – $4.99

(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Mike Del Mundo

THE FLASH FAMILY IN ACTION! As tensions in Skartaris reach a fever pitch, the entire Flash Family gets involved, and a Rogue makes a play for the throne!

In Shops: 2/26/2025

SRP: $3.99

