Flash #23 Preview: Moon Wars and Glitchy Heroes

Flash #23 hits stores Wednesday as Jai West battles Eclipso on the Moon while Wally's glitches might save the day in this cosmic showdown!

Article Summary Flash #23 speeds into stores July 30th, featuring a cosmic battle between Jai West and Eclipso on the Moon

Wally West's glitching issues return, potentially holding the key to turning the tide against Eclipso's solar blackout

Simon Spurrier and Vasco Georgiev deliver part 4 of "Bad Moon Rising" with multiple cover options available

BAD MOON RISING, PART 4! As the war rages on the Moon, Jai West and one of the temp Flashes enter Eclipso's new form in an attempt to stop the total blackout of the Sun! Also, Wally's glitching issues have returned, but this time, they may hold the key to turning the tide of the battle…

FLASH #23

DC Comics

0525DC159

0525DC160 – Flash #23 Serg Acuna Cover – $4.99

0525DC161 – Flash #23 Travis Moore Cover – $4.99

(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Davide Paratore

In Shops: 2025-07-30

SRP: $3.99

