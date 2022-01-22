Flash #778 Preview: Amber Alert!

Welcome to Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Irey West and Maxine Baker have been kidnapped in this preview of The Flash #778, but don't worry… Jai is on the case. Check out the preview below.

FLASH #778

DC Comics

1121DC101

1121DC102 – FLASH #778 CVR B JORGE CORONA CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan (CA) Brandon Peterson

Having traveled to Gemworld by way of the second dimension, the Flash joins Justice League Dark and the princess of Gemworld, Amethyst, in a race against time to thwart Eclipso's evil plans.

In Shops: 1/25/2022

SRP: $3.99

