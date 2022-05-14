Flash #782 Preview: Magnets – How Do They Work?

Wally West reveals himself to be a Juggalo in this preview of Flash #782… or is that a clownbrony? In any case, he wants to know if Wallace understands how magnets work. Will this be a musical issue? Check out the preview below.
FLASH #782
DC Comics
0322DC159
0322DC160 – Flash #782 Todd Nauck Cover – $4.99
(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan (CA) Brandon Peterson, Michael Atiyeh
The Speed Force on lockdown! Some of the Rogues are plotting something big inside Iron Heights, and the Flash goes inside to root out the plot. Meanwhile, Wallace figures out his future, and Linda tries to find out if she really has powers…
In Shops: 5/17/2022
SRP: $3.99
