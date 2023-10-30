Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: dan schkade, flash gordon, King Features

Flash Gordon Ramps Up For 90th Birthday In 2024 With New Daily Strip

The Flash Gordon daily comic book strip returned from King Features last week, where the character started in 1934, now from Dan Schkade.

I got to talk to Jeremy Adams at MCM London Comic Con over the weekend about his move from Flash for DC Comics to Flash Gordon at Mad Cave Comics. There does suddenly seem to be a lot more Flash Gordon around, ahead of his ninetieth birthday next year.

And that also includes the return this last week of the Flash Gordon daily comic book strip from King Features, where the character started in 1934, created by Alex Raymond, as a 20th century space adventurer called on to save the Earth . And now from comic book creator Dan Schkade, known for The Spirit Returns, Lavender Jack and Saint John, as Flash Gordon remains one of the few still-widely-known pulp characters from that era.

Dan's first strip ran a week last Sunday on the 22nd of October, taking over from Jim Keefe who had been writing and drawing Sunday strips for Flash Gordon. In addition to the comic strip, Flash has also starred in a live-action film serial, a radio show, novels, comic books, animated cartoons, the famous movie with music from Queen, and his own U.S. postage stamps.

King Features Syndicate is also developing a full line of new stories, comics reprints and graphic novels starring Flash Gordon with Mad Cave Studios. Additionally through their middle-grade imprint, Papercutz, will look to introduce Flash Gordon to the next generation through a young readers program.

"As one of the first action heroes Flash Gordon has always been powerhouse in the comics universe,' said King Features' Licensing Director, Christina Nix Lynch. "We're delighted to have a partner like Mad Cave Studios on board who are true Flash fans as well as publishing experts. This program will bring a long-awaited, regular stream of new and legacy content to generations of readers."

