Creative Teams For Gatchaman & Flash Gordon Announced At NYCC

Mad Cave announces Gatchaman and Flash Gordon comic creators, Cullen Bunn, Chris Batista, Steve Orlando, Tommy Lee Edwards and Jeremy Adams

Mad Cave Studios previously announced that it would expand its publishing line to include world-renowned licensed brands Flash Gordon, Gatchaman, and Dick Tracy. On Thursday morning at New York Comic Con's first-ever Lunar Retailer Breakfast, they announced creative teams for the books. First, Mad Cave Studios reminded the audiences that Alex Segura, Michael Moreci and Geraldo Borges would bring back Dick Tracy, a project originally planned to be published by Archie Comics back in 2017.

They then announced creative teams for Gatchaman, based on the original anime that was chopped up to become Battle Of The Planets for an American audience in the eighties. Under the agreement, Mad Cave Studios will be publishing new Gatchaman stories that take place in the world of the original series setting, "staying true to the timeless classic". Cullen Bunn and Chris Batista will tell the first story, with a first issue for June 2024 in time for San Diego Comic-Con. And then followed by another Gatchaman series by Steve Orlando and Tommy Lee Edwards.

And then the news that the new Flash Gordon from Mad Cave will be written by Jeremy Adams. Look forward to more at this panel at New York Comic Con tomorrow.

Mad Cave Buzz: Upcoming Creator-Owned, Licensed, & Original Projects

Sun, Oct 15, 2023 1:15 PM – 2:15 PM Room 406.3

Join the creators for Mad Cave Studios upcoming creator-owned, licensed, & original projects, including Flash Gordon, Gatchaman, Dick Tracy, Edenfrost, Crusader, and The Devil That Wears My Face. Get a peek in the process and a preview of what's to come in 2024 as Cormack, Pepose, Emmons, Tishler, and Special Guests discuss their upcoming projects, answer various questions, and share the ins and outs of writing for licensed properties, developing an original, and more; moderated by Mad Cave Studios' Editor in Chief, Mike Marts and Senior Editor Chas Pangburn

Guests: Alex Cormack, Amit Tishler, Chas Pangburn, David Pepose, Jeremy Adams, Matt Emmons, Mike Marts, Steve Orlando, Tommy Lee Edwards

