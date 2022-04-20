Flavor Girls, A New Boom Comic From Loïc Locatelli-Kournwsky

Boom Studios has announced Loïc Locatelli-Kournwsky's Flavor Girls, a brand new comic book series from the creator of Persephone, about a young woman suddenly called to join a group of magical heroes whose powers derive from the Earth in order to defend against a great looming danger.

Naoko, Camille, and V are the Dragonfruit, Pomegranate, and Artichoke FLAVOR GIRLS, Sacred Fruit Guardians of Earth! They defend the Mother Tree—the source of their power—from the threat of ever-looming aliens, who landed twelve years ago and whose motives regarding the planet are yet unknown…

Sara's a young woman studying to become an international peacekeeper until one day she gets caught up in an alien attack. In the midst of battle, she is chosen by the Mother Tree as the newest FLAVOR GIRL with a sacred duty to defend the Earth and all its inhabitants. There's just one problem… she's never fought an alien in her life and she has no clue what she's doing. Can she figure out her powers and her place on the team in time to help save the world?

"FLAVOR GIRLS started as a few characters I imagined years ago but over time they've evolved into an entire world full of superheroes, aliens, adventure, and magic," said Locatelli-Kournwsky. "I'm very proud to invite you all into this world where heroes come from the most unexpected places and the Earth is the most precious resource we have in the fight against a global threat!"

Loïc Locatelli-Kournwsky is a French artist and illustrator based out of Tokyo, Japan. He has published original graphic novel Ni Dieu Ni Maitre with Lombard Editions, and is best known for his original graphic novels Pocahontas with Pegasus Books and Persephone with Archaia.

"This series takes its influences from bandes dessinées and manga in the best way possible to create a coming-of-age story that tackles all the complications, heartbreak, and passion it takes to save the world, while trying to figure out your place in it," said Dafna Pleban, Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios. "Loïc's got a lot of surprises and heartwarming moments waiting for you to discover in FLAVOR GIRLS!"