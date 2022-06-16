Flip Horror Anthology Shock Shop to Haunt Comic Stores in September

Cullen Bunn, Danny Luckert, and Leila Leiz will haunt your local comic shop starting in September with Shock Shop, a flip comic horror anthology featuring two stories told over four issues. Shock Shop will use the framing device of a comic book retailer telling the tales inside a haunted comic book store and will feature a horrifying number of variant covers by Francesco Francavilla, Fábio Moon, Caitlin Yarsky, James Stokoe, James Harren, and Tonci Zonjic. And yes, since it's a flip comic, that means each issue will have not one but two covers! How publishers haven't caught on and made every book a flip comic we have no idea.

From the press release, here are the two stories that will be told in Shock Shop:

In FAMILIARS: After a painful divorce and custody battle, Trevor rents a house and tries to rebuild his life. Soon, he discovers that his house appears to be "haunted" by more than one spirit: the minions of a long-dead coven of witches. When the creatures begin feeding on Trevor's feelings of anger and guilt, they lash out at those who draw his ire, whether he wants them to or not. In SOMETHING IN THE WOODS, IN THE DARK: A husband and wife who are going through a tough time go on a camping trip with a few friends into the deep woods. As they trek further into the forest, they realize that they are being stalked. Something in the woods starts killing the campers–a hideous, inhuman thing that may have more ties to the campers than any of them realize. Shock Shop #1 will be available at comic stores September 7, 2022 and is available for pre-order at your local comic shop, with a retail price of $3.99. Shock Shop is recommended for ages 14 and up.

Below, see four different covers for Shock Shop #1.