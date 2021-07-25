Follow the Science in Batman Secret Files Huntress #1 [Preview]

Batman Secret Files Huntress #1 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and the titular Huntress has been infected with a deadly brain parasite by the villainous Vile. But is there really any evidence this parasite is deadly? Or is it a hoax by Batman and his ally, Dr. Fauci? It's only fair to take an objective view of these things, isn't it? Probably the best course of action is for skeptics to refuse to take any action to prevent deadly brain parasite infection until they've caused the parasite to spread rampantly all over Gotham City and everyone is dying. Now that's liberty. Check out the preview below.

Huntress returns in an all-new one-shot adventure! Gotham's Violet Vengeance lived through a lot in the last few weeks…including her brain being invaded by a violent parasite bent on sending her on a deadly slugfest bender. Not fun, amiright? Well, Helena Bertinelli is no one to mess with—and when the villainous Vile's parasite gives her the ability to see through the eyes of his victims? You best believe she's gonna track him down and pop an arrow in that slimeball. Look out, Batman, Huntress is on the prowl…

