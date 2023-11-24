Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: 10 ton press, fcbd, february 2024, Foo Fighters, free comic book day, Solicits

Foo Fighters Come To 10 Ton Press in February 2024 Solicits

Michael Aushenker and Victor Moya are bringing the Foo Fighters to comic books in 10 Ton Press' February 2024 solicits and solicitations.

ROCK & ROLL BIOGRAPHIES FOO FIGHTERS (MR)

10 TON PRESS

DEC231744

DEC231745 – ROCK & ROLL BIOGRAPHIES FOO FIGHTERS 18 COPY LENTICULAR INCV

(W) Michael Aushenker (CA) Puis Calzada, Louie De Martinis of Magnus Art (A / CA) Victor Moya

Rock & Roll Biographies tells the story of Dave Grohl after he forms the Foo Fighters. We follow the band figuring things out as they navigate their way through various lineup changes and multiple platinum albums to becoming one of the world's greatest rock bands. A must for any Foo Fighter fans.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

FCBD 2024 TONS OF STRANGE

10 TON PRESS

DEC230038

(W) Mel Smith, Greg Boucher, Sean Hood (A) Mike Gustovich, Greg Belcher, John Hageman (CA) Matt Ritchie

Three all new and EXCLUSIVE stories for FCBD from 10 TON PRESS! First, CHARLEY & HUMPHREY celebrate May 4th and try their hand at construting the most elegant of weapons while sampling the bluest of milks. Next, explore the STRANGE corners of the music world as ROCK & ROLL BIOGRAPHIES show you the mysterious origins of the AQUABATS! And, a look ahead to our follow up to BECOMING FRANKENSTEIN… Several months after the events of Becoming Frankenstein #6 we still find Victor in the hellish confines of the Ravenstone Asylum while Elizabeth revisits her past that will be the catalysts for her future as a Frankenstein. Exclusive Original Matieral Rating: Teen In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

GENESIS II #5 (OF 6) (MR)

10 TON PRESS

DEC231743

(W) Allen Ling (A / CA) Zac Atkinson

Only by understanding and witnessing the past can we understand the real relationship between Daniel and Lisa! Before the first 4 chapters of Genesis II, a terrorist event created tragedy and an opportunity between Musk the III, Daniel and Lisa. Lisa's vengeance is bloody and sweet. It's a complex tale of robots and revenge in "My Name is Lisa," and this chapter has a twist that will certainly bring intrigue!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

