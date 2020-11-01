Twelve Issues Of Once & Future Just Leading Up To The Biggest Pun?

Bors The Younger, son of King Bors, was one of the Knights Of The Road Table in Arthurian legend, taking part in the Quest for The Holy Grail. In the Monty Python film, he is played by Terry Jones and is killed by a rabbit. In the more traditional version, he proves himself worthy enough to witness the Grail's mysteries alongside Galahad and Percival. He refuses to break his vow of celibacy even as women threaten to throw themselves off castle battlements unless he does so, later revealing themselves to be temptation demons. He also chooses to save an abducted young girl rather than his brother Lionel, from being tortured. As a result, Lionel tries to kill him, only to be struck down by God. He is the only knight to return from delivering the Holy Grail to its resting place, and it is he who tells the story of what happened, and succeeds Arthur, king of what remains of his kingdom. Bors is also mentioned in the Kieron Gillen, Dan Mora and Tamra Bonvillain series from Boom Studios, Once & Future.

The comic has played out British myths of a variety of descriptions from a variety of cultures, interpreted in many ways through history, from Arthur to Beowulf and beyond, manifesting themselves in the countryside of England. All sorts of manifestations…

Well, Hot Fuzz is on ITV2 most nights, it's going to sink into the national psyche.

Sorry Simon. But there are other figures to bear in mind… such as the Knight Sir Bors. Who is needed for the rival Arthurian myths of the Holy Grail coming into play.

And just as the police get involved, so this flags the attention of government, which has its own ancient statutes unknown by the population, to govern them.

It is notable that Britain indeed has no written constitution, just a series of documents that, over time, fulfil such a purpose, but could be overturned at a governmental whim. Something the current government led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has done a number of times, including proroguing Parliament and announcing they are willing to break international law over Brexit negotiations.

Bors. Boris. Bors. Boris. Was this piece of wordplay the entire point of Once & Future? I would not put it past Kieron Gillen, would you? This is how the second arc of Once & Future ends. The third arc begins with Once & Future #13 in a couple of weeks, The Parliament Of Ravens. Here's a preview:

* Beowulf's arrival was an unexpected one and now that the smoke has cleared, Gran and Duncan are beginning to wonder what other surprises lurk around the corner.

* Meanwhile in the Otherworld, Merlin is up to his old tricks and crossing over with another story was just the beginning of his plan… In Shops: Nov 18, 2020 SRP: $3.99