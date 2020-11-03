Diamond UK Will Continue Distributing Comics Through Lockdown 2

Lockdown 2, electric boogaloo… Diamond UK made the following announcement to comic book retailers yesterday, confirming that they will still be distributing comic books, even as English comic book stores go to lockdown from Thursday for a month – at least. Diamond stated;

Following on from the announcements over the weekend I can confirm that the Diamond UK facility is intending to remain open and continue to distribute product through this second UK lockdown. As previously advised on Friday, deliveries this week will be as normal and remain on your chosen day and timed delivery. We fully expect our publishers to continue with print and do not anticipate the same disruption to air freight that we experienced the first time around, so have every expectation to be in a position to continue to supply new product to you. Hopefully all of the hard work and measures that you all put into place by the end of the first lockdown can be utilized once again and you can all use online sales, click and collect etc as a way to continue to sell to your customers. We do realise that this 2nd lockdown may further affect your sales and we will be speaking to all our publishers today in order to discuss additional support that we can provide through this next period of uncertainty and hope to announce these at the end of the day today. As always everyone here at Diamond UK hopes that you all remain safe and well and want to thank you for your continued patience and understanding throughout the whole of 2020! Best, Mike Holman, Diamond Comic Distributors

Thanks Mike! Here's what London's Gosh Comics posted on their blog.

In accordance with government regulations we will be closing our physical shop until at least the 1st December, when restrictions are currently due to end. There are a lot of unknowns, as is the new normal, but what I can tell you is this: Our online store at goshlondon.com will still be operating and we would love it if you could give us whatever support you can, either through making purchases yourself or encouraging friends, loved ones, or complete strangers to do so. Staff will be put back on furlough for the lockdown period, but Josh and myself will continue to to come into the store on weekdays to process mail orders, deal with deliveries, handle standing order requests and so on. So we will remain available to contact via email or phone throughout the lockdown. We will still be able to send out standing orders, and indeed would encourage you have your comics sent out at least once over the course of November. Just drop us an email whenever you'd like to arrange it. We can also operate a "click and collect" service at the door for orders if you are local to Soho or can walk or cycle in. As far as we're currently aware, new stock will continue to ship each week. I' Details to follow later today. — Forbidden Planet (@ForbiddenPlanet) November 3, 2020

It will just be me and Josh again throughout November, so do please be patient with us with regard to correspondence and such!

Forbidden Planet is keeping its cards close to its chest for now.

Details to follow later today. — Forbidden Planet (@ForbiddenPlanet) November 3, 2020

But Forbidden Planet International in Wolverhampton will be switching to a click-and-collect service.

Through the new lockdown new comics will be delivered and go into standing orders, mail order and click and collect options will be available. more details will follow pic.twitter.com/e2s0qTlyDj — Forbidden Planet Wolverhampton (@fpiwolves) November 3, 2020

Gobsmack Comics of Horsham will have a click and collect on Wednesdays and Friday and local delivery.

Here is an important announcement regarding our services during Lockdown. Please read carefully and if you have any questions please don't hesitate to get in touch. #LockDown #Horsham #SwanWalkShopping #JustKeepSwimming #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/QfbE9zU8vC — Gobsmack Comics (@GobsmackComics) November 3, 2020

Piranha Comics is moving their operation to their Bromley store and going into full mail-order service. Last lockdown saw their business go up rather than down, they are hoping for a repeat performance.

One store that is remaining open, is Orbital SPACE in London, who have a coffee takeaway service, which should allow you to pick up pre-orders with your flat white. But, of course, they don't have a Diamond account any more…

But for most, today and tomorrow will be you last New Comics Days at an actual comic book store as normal for some time. Stay safe, all, and good luck.