Forbidden Planet Opens New Comic Book Store In Hull

Forbidden Planet International is to open a new comic book store in the North of England, namely, Hull city centre, on the 21st of November for my fiftieth birthday. Okay, maybe not because of that, but still. They will have a Grand Opening on the 26trh of November with activities, cosplay and gaming, with giveaway goodie bags and prizes.

Forbidden PLanet, in two flavours, is the largest comic book chain in the UK. Forbidden Planet Hull will open in the Prospect Shopping Centre, on Prospect Street, HU2 8PW. Look forward to all the appropriate jokes, Hullblazer, Hullboy, To hull And Back, The Depths Of Hull, they've heard them all.

Kingston upon Hull, usually abbreviated to Hull, is a port city and unitary authority in the East Riding of Yorkshire, formerly Humberside and lies upon the River Hull, housing a population of around a quarter of a million. Founded in the 12th century by the monks of Meaux Abbey as a port from which to export their wool, it was originally known as Wyke on Hull, before being renamed Kings-town upon Hull in 1299. Over the years it has served as a market town, military supply port, trading centre, fishing and whaling centre and industrial hub. Its local Member of Parliament back then, William Wilberforce, is one of the best-known campaigners for the abolition of the slave trade in Britain, and successfully saw it banned it in British waters long before other comparable countries. Heavily hit by the Blitz during World War Two, with 95% of buildings being damaged and the other 5% wondering what was wrong with them, Hull suffered a period of post-industrial decline, made even worse when in 1974, some official in Whitehall decided they were no longer part of Yorkshire, but of something called Humberside. That lasted a whole twenty-two years before it was reversed, and citizens of Hull could be Yorkshiremen and Yorkshirewoman again. In 2017, it was the UK City of Culture and hosted the Turner Prize at the city's Ferens Art Gallery. And now it is getting a Forbidden Planet. Their journey to cultural relevance is complete.

Hull does already have a comic book shop in the form of Amazing Fantasy which is literally on the other side of the train tracks. Here's hoping that the presence of FP raises sales for the entire category. It also has a Bad Wolf Gaming and a Geek Retreat store. And the day before the new Forbidden Planet opens., there will be a Hull Comic Con.

Bleeding Cool tries to mark the passing of comics stores as well as their opening. Existing fanbases are likely to make the former more well known, but please let us know if a comic store is opening or closing in your neighbourhood. Just e-mail richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.