Forbidden Planet Opens New Store In Wolverhampton

Forbidden Planet International has opened a new comic book store in the centre of Wolverhampton, in the Wulfrun Shopping Centre, a third of a mile from their previous location in the Mander Centre. They've been giving away hundreds of goodie bags with free merchandise from Funko, Hasbro, Bandai, and Konami, to emphasise the move. Prizes have also been available to those dressed in cosplay with a Replica Spider-Man Helmet from Hasbro to the winner. And hey, if you brave Britain's weather right now in a cosplay suit that could be just whipped off by the wind, you deserve all the prizes in the world.

We've had a bit of weather lately, folks. Chris Ball, Wolverhampton Store Manager said: "We're all very excited to celebrate our new store which we've all worked so hard to prepare and it's already proving to be popular. We've been getting such great responses from customers new and old that are excited to see how the store will do in a more central location. Forbidden Planet International has been an integral part of Wolverhampton for a great number of people through the years and we're so happy to be able to move further into the heart of the city and we love that we've had such a warm welcome from both the Wulfrun Centre staff and all the new customers." The Central Legion of Stormtroopers have been raising money for Autism charities, The Wulfrun Centre is located in Wolverhampton's City Centre, just off Dudley Street, including Primark, Poundland, Iceland, Game, Peacocks, Argos – and now Forbidden Planet!

Forbidden Planet is the trading name of two separate UK-based science fiction, fantasy and horror bookshop chains across the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States, named after the 1956 feature film of the same name. Specialising in movie and television merchandise, the shops sell, in addition to books, comic books, graphic novels, manga, DVDs, video games, and a wide variety of toys, clothing, and other collectible merchandise.

Bleeding Cool tries to mark the passing of comics stores as well as their opening. Existing fanbases are likely to make the former more well known, but please let us know if a comic store is opening or closing in your neighbourhood. Just e-mail richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.