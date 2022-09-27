Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #5 Preview: Iron Man Gets His Butt Kicked

Iron Man rushes into battle and gets his butt kicked in this preview of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #5, proving that no matter the universe, some things are always the same. Check out the preview below.
Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #5
by Christos Gage & Donald Mustard & Sergio Dávila, cover by Leinil Yu
The most dangerous person in the Marvel Universe has thrown in with some of the most dangerous people in the Fortnite universe. But what does Doom really want? And how far will he go to get it? Each first print issue contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite! See issue for details.
Marvel | Licensed Publishing
6.63"W x 10.21"H x 0.1"D | 3 oz | 160 per carton
On sale Sep 28, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620430400511
| Rated T+
$5.99
Variants:
75960620430400521 – FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR 5 RON LIM VARIANT – $5.99 US
75960620430400531 – FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR 5 WOLF VARIANT – $5.99 US
75960620430400541 – FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR 5 MUSTARD VARIANT – $5.99 US
75960620430400551 – FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR 5 RYAN BROWN VARIANT – $5.99 US
75960620430400561 – FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR 5 COCCOLO VARIANT – $5.99 US
Interior preview page
Interior preview page
Interior preview page
Interior preview page
Interior preview page
Cover image
Cover image for RON LIM VARIANT
Cover image for WOLF VARIANT
Cover image for MUSTARD VARIANT
Cover image for RYAN BROWN VARIANT
Cover image for COCCOLO VARIANT
