Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #5 Preview: Iron Man Gets His Butt Kicked

Iron Man rushes into battle and gets his butt kicked in this preview of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #5, proving that no matter the universe, some things are always the same. Check out the preview below.

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #5

by Christos Gage & Donald Mustard & Sergio Dávila, cover by Leinil Yu

The most dangerous person in the Marvel Universe has thrown in with some of the most dangerous people in the Fortnite universe. But what does Doom really want? And how far will he go to get it? Each first print issue contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite! See issue for details.

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.63"W x 10.21"H x 0.1"D | 3 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Sep 28, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620430400511

| Rated T+

$5.99

Variants:

