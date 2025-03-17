Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute MArtian Manhunter

Four Pages From Absolute Martian Manhunter #1

Four pages from Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez from DC Comics, out in a week-and-a-bit.

At the Absolute Universe panel at New York Comic Con last year, we got confirmation of Bleeding Cool's report back in July that Deniz Camp would be writing Absolute Martian Manhunter for DC Comics and that it would be drawn by Javier Rodriguez and be out in March 2025. Well, that's about nine days away now. And Bleeding Cool has a four-page preview from Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez, being previewed by DC Comics this week… and from somewhere pretty far into the first issue. And as you can see, it's pretty much out there…

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #1 (OF 6) CVR A JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

DENIZ CAMP AND JAVIER RODRIGUEZ TRANSFORM THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE! Beyond Mars…beyond physical form…beyond Human Understanding…all that's left is the ultimate alien: the Absolute Martian Manhunter! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/26/2025

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #2 (OF 6) CVR A JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

IS THIS ALL JUST THOUGHTSMOKE? The other-dimensional alien consciousness calling itself the Martian continues its invasion–and transformation–of John Jones' mind! The by-the-book FBI agent has been drafted into a cosmic war that will make him question the nature of reality and test his belief in good, evil, and free will! The weirdest hero of the Absolute Universe gets even weirder in this mind-bending, soul-baring issue #2! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/23/2025

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #3 (OF 6) CVR A JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

JOURNEY THROUGH THE PSYCHOSPHERE! It's a trip through the psychosphere of Middleton as newly-minted partners John Jones and the Martian follow the trail of whoever–or whatever–is responsible for the surprising, destructive behavior of people all across the city–and the world! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/28/2025

