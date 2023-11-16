Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Top Cow | Tagged: francis ford coppola, graphic novel

Francis Ford Coppola Gets His Own Graphic Novel

Titan Comics has announced a biographic novel of the life and work of movie director Francis Ford Coppola, Don Coppola by Amazing Améziane.

Titan Comics has announced a biographic novel of the life and work of movie director Francis Ford Coppola, Don Coppola by Amazing Améziane – creator of the upcoming Quentin Tarantino graphic biography, Quentin by Tarantino, comes volume 2 of his cine trilogy of graphic novels for the 11th of June 2024. The original French edition was published in August from Du Rocher.

From the creator of Quentin by Tarantino and Muhammad Ali, comes volume 2 of his Cine Trilogy of graphic novels. Based on the lives and films of acclaimed cinema icons, this book focuses on the legendary Francis Ford Coppola of The Godfather fame. Following the story of the man behind the movie, Don Coppola shows the insight behind the critically acclaimed director Francis Ford Coppola and takes a look at both the impact of his movies and his life from a cinematic narrative. Created and illustrated by Amazing Ameziane, Don Coppola is the second instalment in the author's Cine Trilogy, illustrating the behind-the-scenes stories of some of Hollywood's biggest hits.

Francis Ford Coppola is a film director, producer, and screenwriter. one of the major figures of the New Hollywood filmmaking movement of the 60s and 70s and winner of five Oscars, six Golden Globes, two Palmes d'Or and a BAFTA.

While Quentin by Tarantino, will be published on the 13th of February in English, and was published in August 2022, from Du Rocher in French.

TAKE A DIVE INTO THE BRAIN OF MASTER AUTEUR, QUENTIN TARANTINO. In a first-person account, Amazing Améziane leads us through the life story of this iconic auteur, from his humble beginnings as a video shop clerk, to his rise through iconic indie blockbusters, all the way to global superstar. Discover the influences, opinions, and history of one of the world's most acclaimed filmmakers, unmistakable in his style and talent.

A third book by Amazing Améziane will be published in April 2025 in France by Du Rocher and presumably in 2026 in English from Titan Comics.

