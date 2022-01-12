Frank Frazetta Original Gulliver Of Mars Cover Painting At Auction

Frank Frazetta was an early comic book artist who transitioned into fantasy work, whose art has become the most valued of its type in the world. He also holds the world record for the best-selling piece of comic book cover artwork. After creating a series of well-received movie posters and paperback covers, Frazetta's fortune was secured when he painted his world-famous paperback covers for Robert E. Howard's Conan The Barbarian. A string of covers for Warren Publishing's titles Creepy, Eerie, and Vampirella added to his success, and Frank Frazetta is now widely regarded as the master of modern fantasy art. And one of his covers, and early example, from 1964 for Gulliver On Mars, is up for auction from Heritage Auctions as part of their Platinum collection. Currently receiving bids of $43,000 and more, it looks like it will go a lot higher when it goes under the hammer on Thursday.

Frank Frazetta Gulliver of Mars Paperback Novel Cover Painting Original Art (Ace, 1964). This magnificent cover painting pre-dates Frazetta's John Carter of Mars work by a good six years. It is every bit as exciting and dynamic! The fiery orange sky and the giant fighting beasts make for one exciting scene, with Lt. Gulliver Jones in the foreground. Oil on 10" x 15" pressboard and open front framed to 15" x 20". Signed and dated in the lower left corner of the image area. In Excellent condition.

Lieut. Gullivar Jones: His Vacation was the last novel by Edwin Lester Arnold, first published in 1905. Its lukewarm reception led Arnold to stop writing fiction. It has since become his best-known work and is considered important in the development of 20th-century science fiction. It is a precursor and likely inspiration to Edgar Rice Burroughs' classic A Princess of Mars in 1917, which spawned the planetary romance, sword, and planet genres. Ace Books reprinted Arnold's novel in paperback in 1964, retitling it Gulliver Of Mars with this new Frank Frazetta cover.