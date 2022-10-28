Frank Frazetta's Dawn Attack #1 Preview: Space Dinosaurs for Dinner

Opus Comics is following Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer with a new series stepping out of people's Frank Frazetta comfort zone. Frank Frazetta's Dawn Attack, a five-issue mini-series launching in November, explores the sci-fi corner of the FazettaVerse. Well, if you see the preview, it's not all *that* different from the fantasy corner. Frank Frazetta's Dawn Attack #1 hits stores on November 30th, but final order cutoff is on Halloween, which happens to be on Monday. You don't want a trick in your pull box in November, do you? Then you'd better get your pre-order in asap.

Check out the preview below.

Frank Frazetta's Dawn Attack #1 (of 5)—Cover A: Santi Casas

Jody Houser & Eric Campbell (W) • Diego Yapur (A) • Santi Casas (CA) Beyond the fantasy worlds of Death Dealer, Conan, and the rest, master artist Frank Frazetta also explored the far reaches of science fiction with Buck Rogers and John Carter of Mars. Now, Frazetta's epic painting DAWN ATTACK springs to life in collaboration with Frazetta Girls!

New York Times Bestselling writer Jody Houser (Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins) and professional gamemaster and writer Eric Campbell (Geek & Sundry) joins world renowned artist Diego Yapur (Death Dealer, X-O Manowar) to bring you the next expansion of the FrazettaVerse! *Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

