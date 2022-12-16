Frank Frazetta's Dawn Attack #2 Preview: Not Like Riding a Flybike

This week, we're taking a look at the preview of Frank Frazetta's Dawn Attack #2, in stores in January but on final order cutoff Monday, December 19th. In this issue, Princess Dawn gets the hang of piloting a spaceship, but only just barely.

Frank Frazetta's Dawn Attack #2 (of 5)

Jody Houser & Eric Campbell (W) • Diego Yapur (A/CA)

Beyond fantasy worlds, master artist Frank Frazetta also explored the far reaches of science fiction, and now his epic painting "Dawn Attack" springs to life! Princess Dawn has carried on leading her displaced people in her father's stead, but now she must take to the stars and find the king, who holds the key to defeating the Cave Demons and restoring their kingdom.

*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover

In shops: January 18th, 2023

*Retailer incentives:

For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one variant cover by Zu Orzu

For every 10 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one variant cover by Joseph Michael Linsner

For every 20 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one unbranded variant cover by Joseph Michael Linsner

