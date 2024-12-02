Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: frank miller, galactus

Frank Miller Draws Galactus For Marvel Comics

Frank Miller draws Galactus for Marvel Comics' new What If series for 2025

The latest Marvel Comics cover creation from Frank Miller is for the upcoming What If…? Galactus Transformed Hulk by Mat Groom and Lan Medina. This is the first of a new series of What If one-shots that see Galactus make different choices when it comes to choosing a Herald rather than the Silver Surfer.

WHAT IF GALACTUS TRANSFORMED HULK #1 MILLER VAR

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240857

(W) Mat Groom (A) Lan Medina (CA) Frank Miller

The first in a new series of one-shots that asks the question: What if Galactus recruited some of Marvel's best and brightest heroes as his new cosmic heralds? See how the Power Cosmic transforms these once-familiar champions, twisting and turning all of Marvel history in their wake! In this tale, Galactus has conscripted Earth's strongest warrior – the Incredible Hulk – into his service. But what will turn out to be the bigger mistake: trying to direct the fury of the Green Goliath…or giving the great mind of Bruce Banner a cosmic problem to solve? Rated T+In Shops: Jan 01, 2025 SRP: $3.99

Gambit, Rogue, Moon Knight, and Spider-Gwen will become heralds of Galactus from Josh Trujillo, Alex Segura, Ann Nocenti, Kalinda Vaquez, Manuel Garcia, Scott Eaton, Cam Smith, Stephen Byrne, and Daniel Picciotto in future issues, but not Frank Miller.

WHAT IF…? GALACTUS TRANSFORMED GAMBIT? #1

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art by MANUEL GARCIA

Gambit is the most charismatic, most heroic and most capable thief on Earth – which is exactly how he grabs the attention of the Devourer of Worlds! With the Power Cosmic flowing through his veins, Gambit is unstoppable, but is he clever enough to steal the unstealable? Prepare for a heist, mon ami, one like the Multiverse has never seen before! On Sale 1/8 WHAT IF…? GALACTUS TRANSFORMED MOON KNIGHT? #1

Written by ALEX SEGURA

Art by SCOT EATON & CAM SMITH

When Khonshu, the Moon God, and Galactus, the World-Devourer, clash, Moon Knight is caught in the middle! To keep the peace, Moon Knight becomes the newest herald of Galactus – but his alters cause the Power Cosmic to manifest in startling new ways! Unless Moon Knight can conquer his new powers – and a few former heralds – the Earth itself faces extinction! On Sale 1/15 WHAT IF…? GALACTUS TRANSFORMED ROGUE? #1

Written by ANN NOCENTI

Art by STEPHEN BYRNE

When a young Rogue uses her mutant power to absorb the Silver Surfer's Power Cosmic, the entire course of her storied history is forever changed! Now the rebellious mutant has been blessed with unimaginable power – but also the burden of serving as Galactus' new herald. Rocket into space along with this iconic X-Man – it's going to be a bumpy ride! On Sale 1/22 WHAT IF…? GALACTUS TRANSFORMED SPIDER-GWEN? #1

Written by KALINDA VASQUEZ

Art by DANIEL PICCIOTTO

After coming to the aid of a wounded herald of Galactus, Spider-Gwen is empowered and enlisted in the service of the World-Devourer! But despite her new role surveying the galaxy, Gwen can't help her heroic streak. So when she encounters a world reminiscent of her home, will she ally with its alien residents and attempt to battle one of the cosmos' greatest forces?! On Sale 1/29

