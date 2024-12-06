Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: frank miller, ultimate

Frank Miller Draws Ultimate Reed Richards, The Maker

Frank Miller draws the Ultimate Reed Richards, The Maker, for Ultimate Universe: One Year In, out next week from Marvel Comics.

Frank Miller continues his run of Marvel Comics covers that have so delighted Rob Liefeld recently, with one of Jonathan Hickman's recreations, The Maker, the Ultimate Reed Richards, for the upcoming Ultimate Universe: One Year In one-shot coming from Deniz Camp, Chris Condon, Jonas Scharf, and Alessandro Cappuccio.

Ultimate Reed Richards was created by Brian Michael Bendis, Mark Millar and Adam Kubert, based on the original by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, for Ultimate Fantastic Four, while Jonathan Hickman and Salvador Larocca created his Maker identity for Ultimate Fallout. Initially a heroic, scientifically driven superhero, he turned to the dark side and used his own powers and scientific inventions to make him more so. Stretching his brain to fill his helmet, in order to accommodate and solve almost any problem. This changed him as a person, including his moral outlook, literally making his mind as flexible as his body so that he no longer needed to sleep. No longer human, his only internal organ is a "bacterial stack" that generates energy to fuel his body. He has no blood, no stomach, no digestive system, no heart, no lungs, and the illusion of a skeleton formed as and when necessary…

Recently he created a new Ultimate Universe for himself, removing many of the superheroes down the timeline from ever existing and rallying those that did to his cause of power and control. He establishes a version of The City at Latveria and becomes known as the Imperator of this world, reshaping international politics and creating a new world order. He killed the Fantastic Four aside from their Reed Richards who he turned into Doctor Doom. Howard Stark traps the Maker inside the city for two years after realizing his true intentions. There is still a year to go… Ultimate Universe One Year In is published next week.

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE ONE YEAR IN #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240618

(W) Deniz Camp, Chris Condon (A) Jonas Scharf, Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

THE CLOCK IS TICKING DOWN TO THE MAKER'S ARRIVAL!

Deniz Camp flips the narrative on ULTIMATES and takes us inside the Maker's Council! The heroes of the Ultimate Universe aren't the only ones who have been preparing for the return of the Maker, and the clock is ticking down… This unique one-shot sets the stage for the second year of the Ultimate line and includes the debut of the Ultimate versions of two major Marvel characters! RATED T+In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $5.99

