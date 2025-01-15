Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: fire, frank miller

Frank Miller Pays Tribute To The Firemen Of Los Angeles

Frank Miller pays tribute (and money) to the firemen of Los Angeles after the recent wildfires, as well as food kitchens and pet care.

Frank Miller posts to Instagram, "My heart aches for Los Angeles. It is and always will be a creative stronghold and an engine for America's imagination. Stomp out those fires and reclaim the city of angels. I am making a donation to the real-life superheroes at Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, Pasadena Humane Society, and World Central Kitchen." And includes the following image;

The LA Fire Department can be found here, the World Central Kitchen can be found here, and Pasadena Humane can be found here. Since the 7th of January 7, 2025, a series of wildfires have affected the Los Angeles metropolitan area and surrounding regions. Currently five fires remain active, including the two largest. The fires have been exacerbated by drought conditions, low humidity, and hurricane-force Santa Ana winds. The wildfires have killed at least 25 people, forced over 200,000 to evacuate, and destroyed or damaged more than 12,401 structures. Most of the damage has been done by the two largest fires: the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades and the Eaton Fire in Altadena. They are likely the fourth and second most destructive fires in California's history, respectively.

Frank Miller is an American comic book writer, artist, and screenwriter known for comics such as Daredevil, Elektra, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Batman: Year One, Sin City, Give Me Liberty/Martha Washington and 300. His film work includes writing scripts for RoboCop 2 and RoboCop 3, sharing directing duties with Robert Rodriguez on Sin City and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, producing the film 300, and directing the film adaptation of The Spirit. Recently of Frank Miller, Rob Liefeld said "Frank Miller, two months shy of Sixty-Eight years old, is still putting pen to paper and stirring the masses. He has illustrated my own creation, Deadpool, twice in the past year, two striking cover images, both thrilled me. They gave me goosebumps. It's electric seeing one of my favorite creators and one of my biggest influences produce modern, relevant work. It's modern because it's happening right now, it's relevant because you can't stop talking about it at this very minute… He's not moving backward; he's deliberately crafting this new style as he has been evolving over the past 3 decades. His younger self incorporated vast servings of Gil Kane figure work and Will Eisner storytelling, but those works stand on their own merits and his new work is defining its place in the artistic pantheon. It's far more underground than mainstream by design. Enjoy the work as it arrives. Appreciate it while it flows. And thank him for all the oxygen he gave us. Comics wouldn't be breathing without the air he provided.""

