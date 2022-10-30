Frank Miller Variant Covers For Ronin & Ancient Enemies at Baltimore

At the Baltimore Retailer Summit, former DC Publisher and current EIC of Frank Miller Presents, Dan DiDio talked about the need for a move away from variant covers and other gimmicks when selling comic books, both to retailers and to readers. Indeed. Anyway, apropos of nothing, here are two variant covers from the Baltimore Retailer Summit, with Frank Miller drawing a cover for the Dan DiDio/Daniel Beyruth comic book Ancient Enemies, followed by a variant cover of the Frank Miller/Phillip Tan Ronin Book Two comic book, by Daniel Beyruth. I love it when a plan comes together. The first issues of both series will be published more widely in November.

FRANK MILLERS RONIN BOOK TWO #1 (OF 6) (MR)

FRANK MILLER PRESENTS LLC

SEP221279

SEP221280 – FRANK MILLERS RONIN BOOK TWO #1 (OF 6) 1:25 FRANK MILLER INC – 7.99

(W) Frank Miller (A) Frank Miller, Philip Tan, Daniel Henriques

Frank Miller returns to one of his most critically praised and influential body of works, RONIN. Theis six-part mini-series follows the original work and takes Casey and her new born son across the ravaged landscape of America. With layouts by Miller, the beautiful panoramic art by Philip Tan and Daniel Henriques captures all the energy and excitement of the original series, taking the characters and world into a direction all its own. Not to be missed!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 7.99

ANCIENT ENEMIES #1 (OF 6)

FRANK MILLER PRESENTS LLC

SEP221281

(W) Dan DiDio (A) Danilo Beyrouth

Earth becomes the final battlefield for a centuries old war between two alien races. But this final conflict becomes the unintentional breeding ground for a new generation of super powers, each with the ability to influence the outcome of the war. Some super powers choose sides, while others struggle to maintain their independence with the hope of saving the Earth. This series explodes with new characters and creations, written by former DC Publisher Dan DiDio, with design and art by the industry's newest rising star, Danio Beyruth. As first issues, go, this one is not to be missed!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 7.99

ANCIENT ENEMIES 1:25 FRANK MILLER INCV VAR