Frank Miller's Ronin Book II Returns In November 2023 Solicits

Frank Miller's Ronin Book II is the only title in Frank Miller Presents' November 2023 solicits and solicitations by Frank Millar, Phillip Tan and Daniel Henriques. With Frank Miller edging in more of the artwork in recent issues as well, though it's back to normal for this one.

Frank Miller's Ronin Book II #4 is late and is currently scheduled for the 20th of September, to be drawn entirely by Frank Miller. Issue 5 is now scheduled to be two months later, on the 22nd of November. There will be a 1:50 signed edition by Frank Miller of his wraparound variant cover as well.

FRANK MILLERS RONIN BOOK TWO #5 (OF 6) CVR A TAN (MR) FRANK MILLER PRESENTS LLC

SEP231038

SEP231039 – FRANK MILLERS RONIN BOOK TWO #5 (OF 6) CVR B FRANK MILLER VA – 7.99

SEP231040 – FRANK MILLERS RONIN BOOK TWO #5 (OF 6) 1:50 FRANK MILLER SGN – 7.99

(W) Frank Miller (A) Frank Miller, Daniel Henriques (A / CA) Philip Tan

Part Five in a Six-Part groundbreaking series. Virgo's loathsome bio circuitry devours his body. And his mind …..

But can it swallow the Ronin's warrior soul? And can Casey save him?

Or is it Billy …. Tiny Billy … The only hope for both of them …. And for all the world? Penultimate Issue!! Not to be missed!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023 SRP: 7.99

Ronin was originally published by DC Comics in 1983 by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley. It takes place in a dystopic near-future New York City in which a ronin is reincarnated and was heavily influenced by manga like Lone Wolf And Cub, and the French/Belgian school of bande dessinée.

FRANK MILLERS RONIN BOOK TWO #4 (OF 6) CVR A TAN (MR)

APR231083

(W) Frank Miller (A) Frank Miller, Daniel Henriques (A/CA) Philip Tan

Part 4 in a Six-Part series. "Virgo is goddess of Aquarius ….And so Aquarius is perfect. Aquarius is clean. Virgo must become goddess of planet Earth… So the world be perfect… The world be clean….. And cleansed of festering life ." Quoted for Truth – Frank Miller Special Bonus: Now included: Frank Miller's layouts for this issue!In Shops: Sep 20, 2023 SRP: $7.99

