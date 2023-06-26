Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ancient enemies, dan didio, Danilo Beyruth, FMP, frank miller, Ronin

Frank Miller To Draw Ronin Book II #4 Entirely Himself

Frank Miller Presents has been publishing Ronin Book II, now Frank Miller will be drawing the fourth issue in its entirety later this year

Frank Miller Presents has been publishing Frank Miller's Ronin Book II in association with DC Comics, written by Frank Miller who also provides layouts for artists Philip Tan and Daniel Henriques to work from. Two issues have been published, with the third delayed until the 19th of July. But now, scheduled for one month later, it looks like Frank Miller will be doing more for issue 4.

Publisher Dan DiDio writes "Thrilled to announce that RONIN BOOK II Issue 3 has gone to print and will be out on July 19. and our big FMP News is that Frank Miller is stepping in to take on the ART CHORES of Issue #4!" which is currently scheduled for the 28th of September, though it didn't make it into Diamond Previews's September 2023 solicitations, so we'll have to see about that.

And as for drawing other comics, rather than just Marvel Comics variant covers, DiDio states that this is "already in the works. Frank is writing and drawing a Sin City prequel western!". The previously mentioned Blood And Dust set in 1858, there. Here is what Frank Miller Presents actually has solicited for September, the final issue of Ancient Enemies by Dan DiDio, Danilo Beyruth and Alex Sinclair.

ANCIENT ENEMIES #6 (OF 6) CVR A BEYRUTH

FRANK MILLER PRESENTS LLC

JUL231012

JUL231013 – ANCIENT ENEMIES #6 (OF 6) CVR B GUEVARA FINAL MATCH VAR – 5.99

(W) Dan DiDio (A) Alex Sinclair (CA) HiFi (A / CA) Danilo Beyruth

Tensions between Citadel and Americana reach their boiling point and it's the final showdown between The Djinni and First Responder with the fate of universe hanging in the balance. And in this last issue, death strikes The Greater Good and all secrets are revealed. The epic conclusion to ANCIENT ENEMIES is not to be missed!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 5.99

