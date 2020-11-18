Franklin Richards – Another Mutant That Never Was? (FF #26 Spoilers)

When the House Of X began, the Fantastic Four were there, as Cyclops made the intentions of Krakoa towards Franklin Richards very clear. As a mutant, he was a child of Krakoa, and would be welcomed there.

Because that is how the overly-powerful Franklin Richards has been consistently portrayed. As a mutant.

Time and time again.

Into the future…

Recently, in the X-Men/Fantastic Four series they basically went to war over him.

As potentially the most powerful mutant in the world.

But one whose powers were waning.

A rappaport was reached, but Reed Richards' study of the Krakoan gates was an ominous one.

"Provided Krakoa allows it". In the previous issue of Fantastic Four #25, drawn by HOXPOX artist RB Silva, Franklin was doubling down with the mutant legend.

But during the big battle, Franklin seemed to use all his powers up.

One trip to the Krakoan gates later?

Nothing from Krakoa.

And an abandonment of a dream. An identity. A way of being. But with the Forever Gate, Franklin had a way to return to Krakoa. And in Fantastic Four #26, that abandonment gets underlined. And history is rewritten.

Franklin Richards is not a mutant. Never was a mutant. It was all Mutant Appropriation. And joins Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver and Squirrel Girl as Marvel characters who were mutants but who are no longer. Though what does it say about the double standards of Krakoa, that Hank McCoy, the Beast, wants the Scarlet Witch to visit Krakoa in Strange Academy?

Both written by Dan Slott?

FANTASTIC FOUR #26

MARVEL COMICS

SEP200691

(W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Mark Brooks

A powerful portal to everywhere, THE FOREVER GATE has been ripped open – and beings from countless realities are pouring through, threatening to overwhelm Manhattan…and then the rest of the world! The Fantastic Four have to close it – except one being stands in their way… MISTER FANTASTIC?!

All this and the return of Fantastic Four friends and foes! And one old flame…

32 PGS./Rated T In Shops: Nov 18, 2020 SRP: $3.99