Franklin Richards – Another Mutant That Never Was? (FF #26 Spoilers)

When the House Of X began, the Fantastic Four were there, as Cyclops made the intentions of Krakoa towards Franklin Richards very clear. As a mutant, he was a child of Krakoa, and would be welcomed there.

Because that is how the overly-powerful Franklin Richards has been consistently portrayed. As a mutant.

Franklin Richards - Another Mutant That Never Was? (FF #26 Spoilers)

Time and time again.

 

Into the future…

Franklin Richards - Another Mutant That Never Was? (FF #26 Spoilers)Franklin Richards - Another Mutant That Never Was? (FF #26 Spoilers)

Recently, in the X-Men/Fantastic Four series they basically went to war over him.

Franklin Richards - Another Mutant That Never Was? (FF #26 Spoilers)

As potentially the most powerful mutant in the world.

Franklin Richards - Another Mutant That Never Was? (FF #26 Spoilers)

But one whose powers were waning.

Franklin Richards - Another Mutant That Never Was? (FF #26 Spoilers)

A rappaport was reached, but Reed Richards' study of the Krakoan gates was an ominous one.

Franklin Richards - Another Mutant That Never Was? (FF #26 Spoilers)

"Provided Krakoa allows it". In the previous issue of Fantastic Four #25, drawn by HOXPOX artist RB Silva, Franklin was doubling down with the mutant legend.

Franklin Richards - Another Mutant That Never Was? (FF #26 Spoilers)

But during the big battle, Franklin seemed to use all his powers up.

Franklin Richards - Another Mutant That Never Was? (FF #26 Spoilers)

One trip to the Krakoan gates later?

Franklin Richards - Another Mutant That Never Was? (FF #26 Spoilers)

Nothing from Krakoa.

Franklin Richards - Another Mutant That Never Was? (FF #26 Spoilers)

And an abandonment of a dream. An identity. A way of being. But with the Forever Gate, Franklin had a way to return to Krakoa. And in Fantastic Four #26, that abandonment gets underlined. And history is rewritten.

Fantastic Four

Franklin Richards is not a mutant. Never was a mutant. It was all Mutant Appropriation. And joins Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver and Squirrel Girl as Marvel characters who were mutants but who are no longer. Though what does it say about the double standards of Krakoa, that Hank McCoy, the Beast, wants the Scarlet Witch to visit Krakoa in Strange Academy?

Franklin Richards - Another Mutant That Never Was? (FF #26 Spoilers)

Both written by Dan Slott?

