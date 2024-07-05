Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: frazer irving, gutsville, si spurrier

Frazer Irving Promises Gutsville Will Be Finished This Year

Once upon a time, comic book creators Si Spurrier and Frazer Irving published a comic book through Image Comics called Gutsville.

Once upon a time, comic book creators Si Spurrier and Frazer Irving published a comic book through Image Comics called Gutsville. The story of a religious 18th-century world within the belly of an unknown beast. The Book of Jonah, filled with Luddites but a community that survives.

The first issue of the six-issue series was published in May 2007 and got a second printing in July. Issue #2 was late and came out in September 2007, with a back-up strip drawn by Matt Timson. There was a six-month delay after issue #2, citing gon personal reasons, with #3 released in March 2008 with a text back-up text story illustrated by Boo Cook. And… that was it. There was no issue 4.

Until now. At London Film And Comic Con, being held at Kensington Olympia, I met up with Frazer Irving after not having seen him for ages. And he told me that whatever issues that may have existed have been patched up between him and Si. And that he is currently in the process of completing Gutsville seventeen years later. How, when and where it will be published, he doesn't know. But it will be finished. And this year…

In 2020 however, he did post this image as a teaser of what may be, saying "I've been quiet, but busy. Hang in there a little longer…" And now, hopefully, is.



"In 1846 an English ship called the Daphne heads out to reach Australia. The ship never makes it, as it, and all of its passengers (including slaves, zealous missionaries, and English settlers) are swallowed up by some gargantuan, oceanic beast. Skip forward to the present day and the descendants of the original passengers are living in Gutsville, a shanty town within the belly of this mysterious creature."

Here's a page from Gutsville #4 that Spurrier gave to Bleeding Cool for Thanksgiving Day 2009.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!