Fred Perry To Bring Gold Digger To An End – The Road To #300

Gold Digger is a comic book series, written and drawn by Fred Perry from 1991 until 2022 – when it seems, his final, 300th issue will be published. A cross between Indiana Jones and Final Fantasy, it was conceived by Perry during his tour of duty in the First Gulf War.

Antarctic Press published a Gold Digger one-shot in 1991, with a four-issue limited series following in 1992 and 1993. This was then followed by a regular monthly black-and-white series, and finally the current colour series beginning in 1999, with a variety of spin-offs over the years.

Gold Digger focuses on the adventures of Gina Babette Diggers, polymath superscientist, archeologist, teacher, adventurer, nerd, and idealist extraordinaire, accompanied by her colourful extended family, friends, students, and acquaintances, as she explores the strange and ancient hidden histories of the world, spanning a wide distinctive variety of characters, stories, environments, worlds, societies, times, species, and universes of magic and science fiction, in a world filled with possibilities.

In March 2021, Antarctic Press will publish Gold Digger #284, the beginning of the final eight-issue arc of Gold Digger – but also labelling it The Road To #300, which suggest there may be another eight-issue epilogue to follow, before it gets to the big Cerebus number in the summer of 2022, just in time for San Diego Comic-Con. We'll see. Here's the cover and solicitation from next month's Previews.

GOLD DIGGER #284

Story/Art: Fred Perry

THE ROAD TO 300 The plan succeeds! Gina and her allies lead the Dynasty of Stars armada into the heart of the Umbral Maliverse and strike a mortal blow…but it was too easy! Dreadwing suddenly appears to consume the falling Umbra, fusing with the demiurge's remaining power in one deft move and turning the tables on the entire galaxy! All is lost! So why is Gina grinning? This issue kicks off the eight-part finale of the primary Gold Digger saga. Don't miss it! THE GOLD DIGGER FINALE BEGINS HERE!