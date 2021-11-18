Free Comic Book Day Will Be On May 7th 2022 As Normality Resumes

Diamond Comic Distributors has confirmed that Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) will return to its traditional "First Saturday in May" date in 2022 on Saturday, the 7th of May, 2022. "We are so excited for Free Comic Book Day to make its return to the first Saturday in May. We know it's an event that fans look forward to each spring, and we're working with our retailer and vendor partners to make this year's event one of the best yet!" said Free Comic Book Day spokesperson, Ashton Greenwood. "Free Comic Book Day is a great opportunity for newcomers to dive into the world of comics and for longtime readers to try a new title they may not have picked up otherwise. We encourage fans everywhere to visit their local comic shops on Saturday, May 7 to celebrate!"

FCBD 2022 will feature just forty-five free titles available at participating local comic shops. The titles will be comprised of eleven gold and thirty-four silver sponsor titles. Titles will be announced to the public in December and will appear in the January 2022 edition of the Previews catalogue. Of course, Bleeding Cool jumped the gun a little, announcing that Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino's FCBD 2021 The Bone Orchard: Mythos would be one of the Image Comics titles for the day.

Free Comic Book Day was founded by Joe Field of Flying Colors Comics in Concord, California, started in 2002 and is coordinated by the industry's single large distributor (still), Diamond Comic Distributors. The first event was held May 4, 2002, the day after the Spider-Man movie's opening and its first four free comic books published were Marvel Comics' Ultimate Spider-Man #1 (reprint of its issue published in 2000), the Dark Horse Comics' one-shot, Star Wars Tales: A Jedi's Weapon, Image Comics/Top Cow Productions' one-shot Tomb Raider #1½ and the first issue of DC Comics' Justice League Adventures comic book based on the Justice League animated television series.

FCBD 2020 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the DC Comics title was pulped. Instead Diamond instigated a month-long event later in the year for stores to give away the comic books that stores had ordered, though not all publishers played ball. In 2021, FCBD was moved to the 14th of August, to try and avoid COVID impact. But in 2022? It's back in May…