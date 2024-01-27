Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

French Graphic Novel, World Without End, Gets 75,000 English Print Run

The French graphic novel, World Without End by Christophe Blain and Jean-Marc Jancovici gets a 75,000 Print Run in English from Zando.

World Without End: An Illustrated Guide to the Climate Crisis—Past, Present, and Our Hope for the Future is the English translation of Christophe Blain and Jean-Marc Jancovici's best-selling French graphic novel Le Monde sans fin, miracle énergétique et dérive climatique published in 2021 and which sold over half a million copies in French from publisher Dargaud.

Jean-Marc Jancovici is a French engineering consultant, energy and climate expert, professor, conference speaker and writer, He was co-founder and associate at the Carbone 4 consultancy firm which has specialized in adapting human activities and economic activities to any kind of energy constraint. He's the founding president of the think-tank The Shift Project, which advocates a progressive phase out of fossil fuels from our economy. And the author and the main developer of the main French carbon accounting method, the Bilan Carbone assessment tool for the French Inter-ministerial Greenhouse Gas Mission. His book, the Pacte écologique, directly led to the Grenelle Environnement during the first years of Nicolas Sarkozy's presidency. So when he turned his hand to write a graphic novel about the environment with artist Christophe Blanc, known for graphic novels Quai d'Orsay and Isaac the Pirate, which both won Best Graphic Novel at Angouleme, it pricked up people's ears.

And now the English translation, out on the 21st of May from independent publisher Zando, has nevertheless been given a 75,000 print run. Zando is backed by an independent studio, SISTER, founded in 2019 by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider, and Jane Featherstone and is distributed by Two Rivers, an Ingram company.

"A rich and colorful French graphic novel that has become a word-of-mouth sensation and transformed the way hundreds of thousands of people think about climate change. There is no green energy. Nor pink, nor black. Nor clean nor dirty, for that matter. In this intelligent, eye-opening, and witty international bestseller, an eminent climate expert takes a graphic novelist on a journey to understand the profound changes that our planet is experiencing. The scientist, Jean-Marc Jancovici, explains the workings of superpowers and history; oil and climate; ecology, economics, and energy flows. He describes, in short, the world we live in today—a world whose future is deeply uncertain. The artist, Christophe Blain, intently listens and draws. As the pair come face to face with global warming, they—along with Mother Nature and a cast of others—create a picture of what the solution to our predicament actually looks like. It's not just about switching to renewable energy sources. It's about rethinking everything: our energy supply, our economies, and our whole world. We're left with a vision of the future in which food, education, housing, transport, and communities—in other words, all of us—come together and, with a few technological fixes, work to create a world without end. "Sharp, funny, and heart-stoppingly honest." —Elizabeth Kolbert, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Sixth Extinction"

