From Imperial To Earth In Wiccan #1 And Miles Morales: Spider-Man #41

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! Wiccan: Witches' Road #1 by Wyatt Kennedy, Andy Pereira and Miles Morales: Spider-Man #41 by Cody Ziglar, Marco Renna are both published by Marvel Comics today, both with characters crash-landing from their Imperial-related antics a galaxy away. First with Billy Kaplan, Wiccan, escaping from the collapse of the Skrull/Kree Alliance in Wiccan: Witches Road.

And while he searches for his husband Teddy Altman, Hulking, and former Skrull/Kree Emperor, another cosmic-displaced hero is being grabbed over in Miles Morales: Spider-Man.

So as Billy recovers the crashlanded and injured body of Teddy, in mourning for their loss…

So the Spider-God Anansi answers Miles Morales' prayer and brings back Peter Parker, Spider-Man, who has been living it up on the cosmic stage with a proto-Guardians Of The Galaxy and a new symbiotic techno suit…

Peter Parker, back on Earth, and not even via his Amazing Spider-Man series. And not rushing off to find Mary Jane, but joining the fight alongside Miles Morales, who has been rather injured.

At least Peter Parker knows where he is. Brooklyn. For Billy and Teddy, they might as well be lost in space. And we get a new definition for the relationship between Peter Parker and his technorganic suit… don't call it a symbiote.

You know, maybe Peter Parker might want to take a detour and check in on Mary Jane and Flash Thompson?

Before it's too late?

Wiccan: Witches' Road #1 by Wyatt Kennedy, Andy Pereira

SOMETHING WICCAN THIS WAY COMES! A dark, macabre adventure awaits down the Witches' Road that will reshape Wiccan- and the magical fabric of the Marvel Universe- forever… Wiccan and Hulkling arrive back on Earth…but nothing can ever be easy for Marvel's favorite (former) space emperors! With Hulkling grievously wounded, it's up to Wiccan to save the day – but what lengths will he be willing to go to do so?

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #41 by Cody Ziglar, Marco Renna

SPIDER VS. RABBLE – ROUND THREE! Arch-foe RABBLE's quest for revenge against MILES MORALES threatens to engulf Spider-Man's entire world. Years ago, she lit a fire of a master plan – and now those flames are spreading out of control! Once again, Spider-Man's past comes back to haunt him…and this time, no one walks away clean.

Venom #252 by Al Ewing, Tom DeFalco, Jesus Saiz, Paco Medina, Ron Frenz

