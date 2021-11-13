From One Side Of Thought Bubble Comic Con 2021 To The Other

Filmed a few seconds after the doors had opened, here is From One Side Of The Show To The Other, the Harrogate Thought Bubble 2021 edition. A whizz around the three halls of Thought Bubble, from Red Shirts to ComiXology Originals to the Bubbleboy Hall, as the first lines began to form for Red 71, Vice Press and James Tynion IV, and masks were on fully and prevalent. People have been waiting two years for this one… from early reports, as Bleeding Cool suspected, a lot of money is being dropped all over the place. We may get a better inkling of how much in the bars tonight. But for now, there are panels, performances, and paninis galore. And more comic books in one place than you'll see anywhere else in the UK. Why not take a juddery, blurry, slightly rushed walk around the venue with me, see a little of what you missed, and maybe get an idea about what you may find in shows to come? You know they already have big plans for 2022, to get all the people who couldn't make it for 2021.

And here's a look at the show from last night while it was still in set up...

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walking Around Thought Bubble Harrogate 2021 During Set-Up (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0zfOnpf8BI)

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those that create comics books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by 'a couple hundred' people, but has grown a little since then…