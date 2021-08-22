From Primordial To BRZRKR, Thank FOC It's Sunday 21st August 2021

Thank FOC It's Sunday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Who knows what Penguin Random House will bring? So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Hellboy & BPRD 1957 get a Family Ties One-shot from Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson and Laurence Campbell

Primordial #1 is Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino 's new series from Image Comics,including 1;25, 1:50, 1:75 and 1:100 tiered variant covers, the latter (above) from Jeff himself.

Eternals Thanos Rises #1 from K ieron Gillen and Dustin Weaver will be out for the movie, and has a 1:25 tiered variant.

Extreme Carnage Agony #1 is the latest one-shot in this event by Alyssa Wong and Fran Galan with 1:10 and 1:50 tiered variant covers. Liek this one.

Last Annihilation Wakanda #1 the latest one-shot in that event by Evan Narcisse and German Peralta

While Boushh gets their own oneshot for the Star Wars event War Of The Bounty Hunters by Alyssa Wong and David Baldeon

How did X-Men Trial Of Magneto #2 do? #2 is up, from Leah Williams and Lucas Werneck with 1:25 and 1:50 tiered variant covers.

Maw #1 by Jude Ellison S. Doyle , the man who took down Substack, is drawn by A.l. Kaplan and launching from Boom with a 1:25 tiered variant cover.

BRZRKR #5 by Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves and Ron Garney also keeps the tiered variant coves at 1;25, 1:50, 1:100 and 1:150.

Firefly River Run #1 by David M. Booher and Andres Genolet launches from Boom with 1:10 and 1:25 tiered variant covers.

Vampiverse #1 by Tom Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson and Daniel Maine launches from Dynamite with more tiered variant covers than anyone else, 1:7, 1:10 , 1:11, 1:15, 1:20, 1:21 , 1:30 , 1:35, 1:40, 1:50. But no comicgategate.

Deathstroke Inc #1 is up from DC Comics, with a 250 minimum order foil card and a 1:25 tiered variant cover, as does I Am Batman #1. We also have the launches of Harley Quinn Animated Series: Eat Bang Kill Tour #1 in print and the launch of Titans United #1.

What's on your FOC?

