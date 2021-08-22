From Primordial To BRZRKR, Thank FOC It's Sunday 21st August 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Thank FOC It's Sunday –  Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Who knows what Penguin Random House will bring? So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

DC's Future State Is Now - Thank FOC Its Sunday, 6th of December

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Thank FOC It's Sunday 21st August 2021

  • Hellboy & BPRD 1957 get a Family Ties One-shot from Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson and Laurence Campbell
  • Primordial #1 is Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino's new series from Image Comics,including 1;25, 1:50, 1:75 and 1:100 tiered variant covers, the latter (above) from Jeff himself.
  • Eternals Thanos Rises #1 from Kieron Gillen and Dustin Weaver will be out for the movie, and has a 1:25 tiered variant.
  • Extreme Carnage Agony #1 is the latest one-shot in this event by Alyssa Wong and Fran Galan with 1:10 and 1:50 tiered variant covers. Liek this one.

Thank FOC It's Sunday 21st August 2021

  • Last Annihilation Wakanda #1 the latest one-shot in that event by Evan Narcisse and German Peralta
  • While Boushh gets their own oneshot for the Star Wars event War Of The Bounty Hunters by Alyssa Wong and David Baldeon 
  • How did X-Men Trial Of Magneto #2 do? #2 is up, from Leah Williams and Lucas Werneck with 1:25 and 1:50 tiered variant covers.
  • Maw #1 by Jude Ellison S. Doyle, the man who took down Substack, is drawn by A.l. Kaplan and launching from Boom with a  1:25 tiered variant cover.
  • BRZRKR #5 by Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves and Ron Garney also keeps the tiered variant coves at 1;25, 1:50, 1:100 and 1:150.

Thank FOC It's Sunday 21st August 2021

  • Firefly River Run #1 by David M. Booher and Andres Genolet launches from Boom with 1:10 and 1:25 tiered variant covers.
  • Vampiverse #1 by Tom Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson and Daniel Maine launches from Dynamite with more tiered variant covers than anyone else, 1:7, 1:10 , 1:11, 1:15, 1:20, 1:21 , 1:30 , 1:35, 1:40, 1:50. But no comicgategate.
  • Deathstroke Inc #1 is up from DC Comics, with a 250 minimum order foil card and a 1:25 tiered variant cover, as does I Am Batman #1. We also have the launches of Harley Quinn Animated Series: Eat Bang Kill Tour #1 in print and the launch of Titans United #1.

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below, and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.

Retailer Email List

* indicates required










Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.